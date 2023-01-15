Ballygiblin want to 'ride the wave' as long as they can

Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane stood proudly in the tunnel of Croke Park - in the same spot as last year - as he paid tribute to ‘a really lovely bunch’ of players.

“There’s great fun in them, they’re a great gang. It’s not the be-all-and-end-all with them either. Some days there you’d say, maybe they’d be coasting along a little bit, but when the pressure comes on in Championship, they’re great hurlers. They’ve a great temperament for it as well and great understanding of the game from a tactical point of view of trying to do anything, they understand it well. They’re a really lovely bunch.

“I’m just delighted to be here and absolutely thrilled to be involved with this club. Everyone aspires to come to Croke Park and win an All-Ireland, and it’s fantastic to be involved.

“We got a fantastic start from the throw-in, Mark (Keane) got through and no better man than Darragh (Flynn) to finish it off. I suppose it was scrappy enough after that, at least it looked to be. We had a couple of points lead, but we didn’t play that well at times in the first half. But we were getting scores and we were happy enough.

“At half time we were up five points. We weren’t playing that well and said we needed a bit more energy and hunting and chasing. We let them out a bit easy, but we were still in a good position to be five points up. Just a bit more energy and that it was an All-Ireland we were going to die in the effort of trying to win it. So, you know, we kicked on a little bit in the second half and we were very solid at the back. Our backs have been good all year.

“Unless Easkey got a goal, they were going to find it hard to come back.

“Defence was key, and I’ll tell you, Easkey were a very good side. Rory McHugh was number 10 playing wing-back. They were able to get the ball out and play it on the overlap and they were dangerous. They had a couple of wides, and could have been a lot closer at half-time.

‘We’ve very good forwards who can score. Joseph (O’Sullivan) got great scores from play, inspirational scores. Cathail (O’Mahony), or Darragh (Flynn) or Shane (Beston) can come up trumps on another day like. It is great to have that range of scoring in the forwards.”

It is no surprise to hear Dwane is eager to keep the good times rolling.

“When you’re going well, you try to keep it going as long as you can. We’ve county championship now and we’ll go back training in April, but the county championship isn’t that far along. We’ll be hoping to drive it on as far as we can, because when the momentum goes it’s very hard to get it back, so we’ll try to keep this going as long as we can. Ride the wave as long as you can.”