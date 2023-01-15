Kevin McStay pleased to see young Mayo side edge out Galway

Connacht FBD League Semi-Final

Mayo 2-18

Galway 3-12

There were no hard and fast conclusions to be drawn from this entertaining, high-octane Connacht League semi-final on Saturday evening inside the laboratory-like conditions of the University of Galway Air Dome in Bekan.

But there was still plenty for respective managers Kevin McStay and Padraic Joyce to take and learn from the exercise before the counties meet again in the opening round of the National League in a fortnight’s time.

Both McStay and Joyce sent out experimental selections for this dress rehearsal, with Mayo’s largely rookie team just getting the better of Galway’s patchwork outfit after an exciting finale to qualify for their first FBD League Final since 2012.

The result looked a foregone conclusion when the impressive Bryan Walsh kicked Mayo into an eleven-points lead (2-10 to 0-5) early in the second half, with first half goals from Paul Towey and James Carr putting the locals in the driving seat.

But Galway launched an impressive rescue mission that yielded two goals from impact sub Tomo Culhane and one from Matthew Tierney that left the outcome in doubt right to the end.

But a late point from Bob Tuohy sealed a deserved win for Kevin McStay’s charges.

“It was nice to get a result, it’s nice to get to a final and get another match out of the FBD,” he said afterwards.

“That’s what we were looking for. It gives us a chance to get a look at more lads again next weekend, so overall, quite pleased with it.

“I’d say the attitude was really good. Like that, there was a lot of energy through the game.

“There were different challenges as the game went on, but overall the attitude was spot on. We’re trying to consistently get that good attitude, a lot of good things will flow out of a good attitude.”

Padraic Joyce was also focussing on the bigger picture. With only four of last summer’s All-Ireland Final XV starting, the Galway manager would have learnt a lot from the second quarter where his team were outscored by 2-5 to 0-1.

But he was equally informed by their second half revival.

“The first half left us with a mountain to climb, we weren’t at the pace of the game at all,” admitted Joyce. “Galway made some poor errors, and the two goals we gave away were very, very soft. The lads didn’t seem to want the ball, we had no energy, no penetration.

“Having said that, we were ten points down at half-time, we were going okay when the second goal went in. In fairness to the lads in the second half, they put their shoulder to the wheel and put a bit of spirit back into it.

“It was a good run out, we learned a lot about players – we learned about players who are up to it, and we learned about lads who not up to it.”

The arrival of Damien Comer in the closing stages was a reminder of the talent that will return to the Galway ranks in the coming weeks while Mayo’s Paddy Durcan, Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue are all likely to feature too in Saturday week’s fixture.

But first for Kevin McStay comes a reunion with Roscommon in next Friday’s provincial league final.

“It’s a game that we’ll take on its merits,” he said Kevin McStay of next weekend’s FBD decider. “It’s a game that’s there to be won. The FBD has been very good to us over the years, there’s a provincial league cup up for grabs and we’ll be going for that.”

Mayo: R Byrne; J Coyne, R Brickenden, S Callinan; F Kelly, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane (0-1), J Flynn; F McDonagh (0-1), B Tuohy (0-1), B Walsh (0-3); A Orme (0-5, 1f), J Carr (1-2), P Towey (1-4, 2fs).

Subs: G Durcan for Carr; C Dempsey for Walsh; K Callaghan (0-1) for McDonagh; C Dunleavy for Kelly.

Galway: B Power; C Sweeney (0-1), S Fitzgerald, J Foley; D McHugh, B Mannion, D O’Flaherty; J Maher (0-1), M Barrett; D Canney, M Tierney (1-0), J Heaney (0-3); I Burke, R Finnerty (0-2), B McHugh (0-2, 1f).

Subs: E Kelly for Foley; P Kelly for Canney; E Murphy for B McHugh; T Culhane (2-2) for Barrett; J Kirrane for Sweeney; J McLoughlin for Maher; D Comer (0-1) for Fitzgerald; B Mannion for O’Flaherty; N Grainger for Heaney.

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).