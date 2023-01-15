Stephen O'Keeffe rules out Waterford return

Former All-Star goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe won't return to the Waterford hurling squad in 2023.

The Ballygunner number one told Nigel Kelly at Saturday night's WLR Granville Hotel GAA Awards that he is happy with his decision to retire from the inter-county game despite an approach from new Déise boss Davy Fitzgerald.

"I've given it a good decade of my life, playing with Waterford. I absolutely loved it. I've made friends for life. I remember beating Cork in an All Ireland semi final and you knew the result was in hand with five or six minutes to go and the crowd was going wild. Memories that will last me for a lifetime. But I think life moves on for people. Sometimes you just need to put a pin in it."

O'Keeffe started 36 championship games for Waterford. His last appearance was the 2020 All Ireland final defeat to Limerick.