Mayo hold off Galway fightback to reach FBD League final

Connacht FBD League semi-final

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-12

There was no shortage of late drama and excitement as Mayo pulled out all the stops to see off Galway and qualify for their first Connacht FBD League Final since 2012 at the University of Galway/Connacht GAA Air Dome on Saturday evening.

Kevin McStay’s experimental line-up had looked set for a comfortable win over a largely second-string Tribesmen outfit when they led by ten points at half-time, but the defending champions came roaring back in the second half to make a game of it.

Late goals from Matthew Tierney and Tomo Culhane meant Galway were in contention as the clock ran down and an unlikely comeback gathered momentum.

The outcome was certainly hanging in the balance until a late insurance point from Bob Tuohy sealed victory for Mayo to give them their first win over their rivals in this competition since 2010.

A crowd of over 1,000 people were inside the world’s largest sports dome to watch this dress rehearsal for the National League clash between the counties in two weeks’ time.

The stakes will be much higher, and the selections vastly different, under the floodlights in Castlebar.

The first quarter in the Air Dome was keenly-contested too though and the sides were deadlocked at 0-4 apiece after 18 minutes.

Then Mayo took over and reeled off 2-5 while holding Galway to a solitary point in the second quarter to open up some daylight.

Well-taken goals from Paul Towey and James Carr in the 23rd and 35th minutes respectively, along with three points from Aidan Orme left McStay’s men ahead by 2-9 to 0-5 at the break.

Galway’s only response was a pointed free from Barry McHugh in the 32nd minute.

Padraic Joyce sent on four subs at half-time, including Tomo Culhane, and the Salthill-Knocknacarra attacker shot 1-2 to get their comeback up and running.

Mayo kept their neighbours at arm’s length with four unanswered points from Bryan Walsh, Aidan Orme, Paul Towey and James Carr to double their lead again.

But Galway were far from finished, and a goal from Matthew Tierney kept them in it.

A point from substitute Damien Comer and a second goal from Tomo Culhane on 67 minutes left the chasers two behind as they finished like a train.

But Bob Tuohy’s late point was enough to send Mayo into the final against Roscommon in the Air Dome next Friday evening.

Mayo: R Byrne; J Coyne, R Brickenden, S Callinan; F Kelly, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane (0-1), J Flynn; F McDonagh (0-1), B Tuohy (0-1), B Walsh (0-3); A Orme (0-5, 1f), J Carr (1-2), P Towey (1-4, 2fs).

Subs: G Durcan for Carr; C Dempsey for Walsh; K Callaghan (0-1) for McDonagh; C Dunleavy for Kelly;

Galway: B Power; C Sweeney (0-1), S Fitzgerald, J Foley; D McHugh, B Mannion, D O’Flaherty; J Maher (0-1), M Barrett; D Canney, M Tierney (1-0), J Heaney (0-3); I Burke, R Finnerty (0-2), B McHugh (0-2,1f).

Subs: E Kelly for Foley; P Kelly for Canney; E Murphy for B McHugh; T Culhane (2-2) for Barrett; J Kirrane for Sweeney; J McLoughlin for Maher; D Comer (0-1) for Fitzgerald; B Mannion for O’Flaherty; N Grainger for Heaney.

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).