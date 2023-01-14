Late point secures draw for Limerick and McGrath Cup final place

Colm McSweeney’s point six minutes into injury time earned Limerick the draw with Tipperary that secured their place in the McGrath Cup senior football final
Late point secures draw for Limerick and McGrath Cup final place

TRICKY: Cian Sheehan of Limerick in action against Jack Harney of Tipperary during the McGrath Cup match between between Tipperary and Limerick at Fethard Community Astroturf Pitch, Fethard in Tipperary. Pic: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 17:10
Michael Dundon

McGrath Cup semi-final

Tipperary 2-10 Limerick 1-13

Colm McSweeney’s point six minutes into injury time earned Limerick the draw with Tipperary that secured their place in the McGrath Cup senior football final out-doing the Tipp boys on overall scoring difference at Fethard on Saturday.

In a gripping encounter on the all-weather pitch, Tipperary looked to have snatched victory when sub Joe Lawrence blasted through a crowded goal line for a Tipperary goal and an 2-10 to 1-2 lead well into injury time.

But Limerick showed great heart and pushed upfield for McSweeney to hit the leveller with virtually the last kick of the game.

Limerick made the early running in a tight rencounter, Gordon Browne’s goal after 15 minutes putting them 1-3 to 0-2 ahead. Tipp fought back well and a Conor Sweeney goal after 32minutes had them ahead but Davy Lyons pointed for Limerick to leave it all square 1-6each at the break.

Limerick stayed narrowly ahead for most of the second half but Lawrence’s goal looked to have stolen it for Tipp only for Sweeney to notch a deserved equaliser for the visitors.

The loss through injury of Steven O Brien and Paudie Feehan inside 25minutes was a big blow for Tipperary for whom Kevin Fahey, Dean Carew, Jack Kennedy, Jimmy Feehan and Liam McGrath did well.

Cian Sheehan had a big game for Limerick with Adrian Enright, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown and goalkeeper Donal O Sullivan who pointed three frees, also to the fore.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney(1-4, 0-4fs), J Lawrence(1-0)), S O Connor(0-3,2fs), L McGrath(0-2), T Doyle(0-1);

Scorers for Limerick: G Browne(1-1), D O Sullivan(0-3,3fs), C Sheehan(0-3,1f), A Enright, D Lyons(0-2 each), P Nash, C McSweeney(0-1 each);

Tipperary: M O Reilly; J Harney, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O Shaughnessy, L Boland; P Feehan, J Kennedy; T Doyle, M O Shea, E Moloney; C Sweeney, S O Brien, S O Connor.

Subs: M Stokes for P Feehan (19mins), L McGrath for S O Brien (24mins), C Cadell for Moloney (42mins), D Leahy for Doyle (43mins), T Maher for O'Shea (43mins), C Deeley for Harney (43mins), W Eviston for Carew (45mins), D Brennan for O Connor (45mins), J Hanley for Boland (45mins), J Lawrence for McGrath (65mins).

Limerick: D O Sullivan; D Connolly, S O Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett), J Ryan; C Fahy, C McSweeney; P Maher, C Sheehan, A Enright; D Lyons, G Browne, C Downes. 

Subs: J Naughton for Fahey (h/t); P Nash for O Dea (38mins), D Noonan for Ryan (56mins), R Bourke for Lyons (56mins), M Donovan for Connolly (64mins);

Referee: A Long (Cork).

More in this section

John Cleary during the game 4/1/2023 Five changes to Cork side for McGrath Cup semi-final
Sligo v Roscommon - Connacht FBD League Semi-Final Roscommon see off Sligo to qualify for FBD League final
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Experimental line-up for Limerick against Cork
<p>ANCHOR: Cork’s Ciaran Joyce in action. Pic: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton</p>

Pat Ryan blends experience with youth for Limerick clash 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s