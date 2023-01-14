Late point secures draw for Limerick and McGrath Cup final place

McGrath Cup semi-final

Tipperary 2-10 Limerick 1-13

Colm McSweeney’s point six minutes into injury time earned Limerick the draw with Tipperary that secured their place in the McGrath Cup senior football final out-doing the Tipp boys on overall scoring difference at Fethard on Saturday.

In a gripping encounter on the all-weather pitch, Tipperary looked to have snatched victory when sub Joe Lawrence blasted through a crowded goal line for a Tipperary goal and an 2-10 to 1-2 lead well into injury time.

But Limerick showed great heart and pushed upfield for McSweeney to hit the leveller with virtually the last kick of the game.

Limerick made the early running in a tight rencounter, Gordon Browne’s goal after 15 minutes putting them 1-3 to 0-2 ahead. Tipp fought back well and a Conor Sweeney goal after 32minutes had them ahead but Davy Lyons pointed for Limerick to leave it all square 1-6each at the break.

Limerick stayed narrowly ahead for most of the second half but Lawrence’s goal looked to have stolen it for Tipp only for Sweeney to notch a deserved equaliser for the visitors.

The loss through injury of Steven O Brien and Paudie Feehan inside 25minutes was a big blow for Tipperary for whom Kevin Fahey, Dean Carew, Jack Kennedy, Jimmy Feehan and Liam McGrath did well.

Cian Sheehan had a big game for Limerick with Adrian Enright, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown and goalkeeper Donal O Sullivan who pointed three frees, also to the fore.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney(1-4, 0-4fs), J Lawrence(1-0)), S O Connor(0-3,2fs), L McGrath(0-2), T Doyle(0-1);

Scorers for Limerick: G Browne(1-1), D O Sullivan(0-3,3fs), C Sheehan(0-3,1f), A Enright, D Lyons(0-2 each), P Nash, C McSweeney(0-1 each);

Tipperary: M O Reilly; J Harney, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O Shaughnessy, L Boland; P Feehan, J Kennedy; T Doyle, M O Shea, E Moloney; C Sweeney, S O Brien, S O Connor.

Subs: M Stokes for P Feehan (19mins), L McGrath for S O Brien (24mins), C Cadell for Moloney (42mins), D Leahy for Doyle (43mins), T Maher for O'Shea (43mins), C Deeley for Harney (43mins), W Eviston for Carew (45mins), D Brennan for O Connor (45mins), J Hanley for Boland (45mins), J Lawrence for McGrath (65mins).

Limerick: D O Sullivan; D Connolly, S O Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett), J Ryan; C Fahy, C McSweeney; P Maher, C Sheehan, A Enright; D Lyons, G Browne, C Downes.

Subs: J Naughton for Fahey (h/t); P Nash for O Dea (38mins), D Noonan for Ryan (56mins), R Bourke for Lyons (56mins), M Donovan for Connolly (64mins);

Referee: A Long (Cork).