Roscommon got off to a winning start in the first competitive game of the Davy Burke era as they beat Sligo by seven points, 3-17 to 2-13
Roscommon see off Sligo to qualify for FBD League final

HAND OFF: Brian Stack of Roscommon in action against Luke Nicholson of Sligo during the Connacht FBD League Semi-Final match between Sligo and Roscommon at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 21:53
Liam Maloney

FBD Connacht GAA Senior Football League semi-final 

Roscommon 3-17 Sligo 2-13 

Roscommon got off to a winning start in the first competitive game of the Davy Burke era as they beat Sligo by seven points, 3-17 to 2-13, in an entertaining game indoors at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

A brace of second-half goals from Keith Doyle helped Roscommon get past a dogged Sligo - who were down to 14 men for most of the second period - and set up an FBD Connacht GAA Senior Football League decider against either Mayo or Galway.

Roscommon, eager to impress new boss Davy Burke, were a threat from the outset and won a lot of possession in the opening quarter, claiming their own kickouts and those of Sligo.

A 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 12 minutes was a fair reflection of Roscommon's control, with Diarmuid Murtagh, Paul Carey and Keith Doyle among their scorers.

Sligo levelled matters in the 13th minute when Sean Carrabine goaled from a rebound after his own goalbound shot was saved by Roscommon goalkeeper Colm Lavin.

Roscommon responded immediately with a goal - Diarmuid Murtagh's ball found Ben O'Carroll who rifled a shot to the top corner.

The eventual winners looked to find their rhythm again - Diarmuid Murtagh kicked a class point from play - but Sligo were finding their feet and had an excellent target man in Patrick O'Connor.

Tony McEntee's men then landed good points through Sean Carrabine and Nathan Mullen.

Sligo hit the front when Patrick O'Connor converted a 31st minute penalty, with the spot-kick awarded after a foul on Pat Spillane.

Sligo ended the first-half three points to the good, 2-9 to 1-9, and made seven changes in personnel ahead of the resumption.

A second booking for Donal Conlon meant Sligo were down to 14 players just five minutes into the second period.

Roscommon, who had kicked seven wides in the first-half, drew level after 49 minutes when Paul Carey converted a free.

Diarmuid Murtagh's fifth point of the game put Roscommon back in front and they regained their dominance when Keith Doyle goaled in the 61st minute.

A black card for Brian Stack didn't halt Roscommon's momentum and they ran out convincing winners as the impressive Doyle found the net again in the last minute of normal time.

Scorers for Roscommon: Keith Doyle (2-2), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-5, 3f), Ben O'Carroll (1-2), Paul Carey (0-3, 1f), Adam McDermott (0-2), Niall Daly (0-1), Connell Kennelly (0-1, 1f), David Murray (0-1) 

Scorers for Sligo: Patrick O'Connor (1-3, 1-0 pen), Sean Carrabine (1-2, 0-1f), Pat Spillane (0-2), Nathan Mullen (0-1), David Quinn (0-1, 1f), Cian Lally (0-1), Oisin Flynn (0-1), Paul McNamara (0-1), Niall Murphy (0-1, 1f). 

Roscommon: C Lavin, D Murray, C Hussey, D Gaughan, P Gavin, B Stack, C Glennon, N Daly, K Doyle, E McCormack, D Murtagh, D Ruane, B O'Carroll, C Cox, P Carey. 

Subs used: T Creane for D Murray, 35; A Lyons for P Gavin, h-t; A McDermott for C Cox, 42; D Heneghan for D Ruane, 45; R Fallon for C Lennon, 50; C Glennon for N Daly, 50; R Dolan for D Gaughan, 53; C Sugrue for P Carey, 55; S Cunnane for D Murtagh, 59; C Kennelly for B O'Carroll, 62.

Sligo: D Lyons, L Nicholson, E McGuinness, N Mullen, B Cox, D Cummins, J Lavin, P Kilcoyne, P Spillane, J Keaney, S Carrabine, D Quinn, C Lally, P O'Connor, D Conlon. 

Subs used: N Rooney for P O'Connor, h-t; M Walsh for B Cox, h-t; P McNamara for L Nicholson, h-t; K Gavigan for D Quinn h-t; G O'Kelly-Lynch for J Keaney, h-t; L Towey for J Lavin, h-t; O Flynn for P Spillane, h-t; E Smith for S Carrabine, 46; E Lyons for E McGuinness, 46; N Murphy for C Lally, 55. 

Referee: Christopher Ryan (Galway).

