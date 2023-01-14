Pat Ryan blends experience with youth for Limerick clash 

Pat Ryan has named his Cork team to take on Limerick in the Munster senior hurling league this Sunday at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Having overcome Kerry in their opening fixture of the competition as well as beating UCC in Canon O'Brien Cup, Ryan has continued to test out different combinations before the start of the Allianz League series.

Patrick Collins takes over from younger brother Ger between the sticks for the visit of Limerick, with Rob Downey anchoring the full-back line at number three. The Glen Rovers man is flanked by Conor O'Callaghan and captain Sean O'Donoghue.

2022 All-Star nominee Ciaran Joyce reassumes his familiar centre-back role from Tommy O'Connell, who takes up a midfield role, while Blackrock's Cathal Cormack and Newtownshandrum's Cormac O'Brien are given opportunities to impress in the wing-back slots.

Midleton's O'Connell is partnered by Brian O'Sullivan in the engine room.

The forward line features a blend of experience and newcomers to the squad, with Conor Cahalane returning to the setup after lining up for UCC in the Canon O'Brien Cup.

Veteran Conor Lehane continues to occupy the 40, where he is joined by Newcestown's Luke Meade and the aforementioned Cahalane.

Cormac Beausang gets another chance to stake a claim for a regular squad berth, as he is named at corner-forward. Squad newcomer and dual star Brian Hayes gets the nod at the edge of the square, while Blarney's Shane Barrett fills out the starting 15.

Cork: P Collins (Ballinhassig); C O'Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), R Downey (Glen Rovers), S O'Donoghue (Inniscarra); C Cormack (Blackrock), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); T O'Connell (Midleton), B O'Sullivan (Kanturk); C Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s), C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown); C Beausang (Midleton), B Hayes (St Finbarrs), S Barrett (Blarney).

Subs: G Collins (Ballinhassig), E Roche (Bride Rovers), S O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), D Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s), E Downey (Glen Rovers), S Quirke (Midleton), B Roche (Bride Rovers), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), P Horgan (Glen Rovers), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills).