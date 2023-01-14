Five changes to Cork side for McGrath Cup semi-final

Cork boss John Cleary has made five changes to his Cork side for Sunday's McGrath Cup semi-final with Clare.

Eire Og's Chris Kelly replaces Micheal Aodh Martin in goals. In defence, Kanturk's Tommy Walsh replaces Kevin O'Donovan who drops out of the panel while Rory Maguire drops to the bench with Ballincollig's Luke Fahy given the nod at wing back.