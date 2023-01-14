Five changes to Cork side for McGrath Cup semi-final

Cork boss John Cleary has made five changes to his Cork side for Sunday's McGrath Cup semi-final with Clare
CHANGES: Cork manager John Cleary during the McGrath Cup game against Kerry. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 12:00
Cian Locke

Cork boss John Cleary has made five changes to his Cork side for Sunday's McGrath Cup semi-final with Clare.

Eire Og's Chris Kelly replaces Micheal Aodh Martin in goals. In defence, Kanturk's Tommy Walsh replaces Kevin O'Donovan who drops out of the panel while Rory Maguire drops to the bench with Ballincollig's Luke Fahy given the nod at wing back.

There are two changes in attack as John O'Rourke comes in at centre forward with St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock coming in at corner forward.

Sean Powter and Conor Corbett both drop out of the panel.

Cork SF team v Clare: C Kelly (Eire Og); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O'Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor ( Mallow); C O'Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarrs); E Mc Sweeney (Knocknagree), J O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), B O'Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh); C Og Jones (Iveleary), B Hurley (Castlehaven) Capt, S Sherlock (St Finbarrs).

Substitutes: M Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), P Ring (Aghaullogue), T Clancey (Clonakilty), C Kiely (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), S Merritt (Mallow), K O'Hanlon (Kilshannig), P Walsh (Kanturk), R Deane (Bantry Blues), F Herlihy (Dohenys), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

