The weekend's club and county previews

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Club IHC final: Monaleen (Limerick) v Tooreen (Mayo), Croke Park 7pm (C. Cunning, Antrim) Live TG4.

Eoin Brislane had earned himself a strong managerial reputation inside Tipperary but with Monaleen he has shown he can translate it beyond county borders. Finalists the last four occasions in the Connacht competition before winning last year, Tooreen are a hardy crew that can't be underestimated. Both teams will be better for the tests they underwent in their respective finals but Monaleen have that extra bit of quality in its attack with the likes of former Limerick panellist Andrew La Touche Cosgrove.

Verdict: Monaleen.

All-Ireland Club JHC final: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Easkey (Sligo), Croke Park 5pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath) Live TG4.

It’s been a burning desire for the men outside Mitchelstown to get to this stage having just missed out on top honours last season. The novelty of Croke Park is gone for them as they seek redemption in the form of silverware. Easkey have done exceptionally well to reach this point but they stand in the way of Mark Keane, Cathail O’Mahony et al and there should be no denying Ballygiblin this time around.

Verdict: Ballygiblin.

McGrath Cup SF: Tipperary v Limerick, Fethard 2pm (A. Long, Cork).

These two know so much about each other but Limerick have more depth in their ranks.

Verdict: Limerick.

Connacht FL semi-final: Mayo v Galway, NUIG Connacht Air Dome 5.30pm: A first of two meetings this month and Galway can lay down a marker for the league opener.

Verdict: Galway.

McKenna Cup SF semi-final: Cavan v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni 5pm: Both teams have impressed thus far although Tyrone have more reason to keep winning.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Walsh Cup SH: Westmeath v Antrim, Abbottstown 2pm (S. Guinan, Offaly): A second trip to Dublin in the space of a week and this time an experimental Antrim can take something back north.

Verdict: Draw.

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park 5pm (P. Murphy, Carlow): Micheál Donoghue faces his own and it will be seasoned Galway men that can claim the points here.

Verdict: Galway.

SUNDAY

All-Ireland Club IFC final: Rathmore (Kerry) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), Croke Park 3.30pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin) Live TG4.

You can be certain Joe McMahon has devised a plan to try and curb Shane Ryan’s target presence in the Rathmore full-forward line. Negate the threat posed by Kerry’s No1 and Galbally can belie their underdogs tag here. At the same time, Rathmore are restricted to direct play and will be able to carry plenty of ball. Ten different scorers in their semi-final last weekend indicates they have a spread that can hurt Galbally.

Verdict: Rathmore.

All-Ireland Club JFC final: Fossa (Kerry) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Croke Park 1.30pm (T. Murphy, Galway) Live TG4

Stewartstown can take encouragement from the extra-time test against Clifden last week but it may take its toll, especially at junior level on a taxing pitch like Croke Park. Stymying Paudie Clifford is just as important, if not more so, than cutting off David such is the elder sibling's influence. Fossa have enough bulk about them if it turns out to be a physical game too.

Verdict: Fossa.

McGrath Cup SF: Clare v Cork, Quilty 1.30pm (B. Fleming, Kerry): Clare will be stung by letting Kerry off the hook but they face the sharpest team in the competition.

Verdict: Cork

Munster SHL: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park 1.30pm (S. Stokes, Cork): After falling away against Tipperary, Clare have plenty of reasons to be on the ball at home.

Verdict: Clare

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm (J. Mullins, Clare): Only back last week from their team holiday, Cork can expose some of Limerick’s rustiness.

Verdict: Cork.

McKenna Cup semi-final: Down v Derry, Páirc Esler 1.30pm: Plenty of greenshoots in Down’s displays thus far. Derry continue to be without their Glen men but have the resources to prevail.

Verdict: Derry.

Walsh Cup: Laois v Kilkenny, Rathdowney 2pm (K. Brady, Louth)

Not a bad time to be playing Kilkenny as Derek Lyng assesses his Ballyhale-less options but the Cats to win.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Offaly v Wexford, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath): A big night for Wexford next Saturday as they face Kilkenny under their new lights and a first win going into it would be a fillip.

Verdict: Wexford.