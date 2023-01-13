'You’re going to have to show something for your efforts' - time for Brian Lohan and Banner to deliver silverware

There is an onus on Clare to win a competition this season in Brian Lohan’s fourth year in charge, says the county’s former selector Seoirse Bulfin.

Having also assisted Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford during his first spell with the county, current Meath manager Bulfin does not expect either side to be holding back in their Munster Hurling League clash in Ennis on Sunday.

The frosty relationship between the managers will pique plenty of interest in proceedings at Cusack Park. “There will be eyes on the sidelines but Clare and Waterford is a strong rivalry regardless,” says Bulfin.

Both Fitzgerald and Lohan carry expectation, but Bruff native Bulfin senses there is more on the shoulders of Lohan given last year’s run to an All-Ireland semi-final.

“At this stage, it’s year four for Brian and his management team, so it’s very important for them to win silverware. I thought they might have had a stronger team out last weekend (v Tipperary).

“But in year four, you’re going to have to show something for your efforts. You’re going to have questions if they don’t.

“They brought Limerick to extra-time in a Munster final and we all know how good Limerick are. As long as you have Tony Kelly in your side, you have a good one and then young (Shane) Meehan and (Mark) Rodgers are really good hurlers, so they have a nice mix of youth and experience and they’re developing a nice panel. They’re going to be very strong for the year ahead.”

Right now, Bulfin expects Clare and Waterford to join Limerick in comprising the top three in the Munster SHC come the end of May.

“Munster’s really hard to call with new managements in three of the five counties and that always brings a new lease of life to those teams. I do think the two of them will (progress from the province). You look at Clare’s record the last few years, they’ll be very disappointed if they don’t make it. I expect them to come through and Davy and Waterford will be well set up to get into the top three. The smart money is on Limerick and the other four teams going for two spots.”

Bringing another team to Ennis is nothing new to Fitzgerald at this stage but Bulfin can appreciate how challenging it can be for the Sixmilebridge man.

“Everyone knows how passionate Davy is for Clare and when you’re that passionate and you manage against them it’s difficult for him and how much he wants Clare hurling to succeed.

“At the same time, when he’s with you, he’s with you 100% and that’s where he will be with Waterford. At that level, it’s about winning no matter who you’re up against. It’s not easy for him but he will manage it as well as he can.”

The news earlier this week that Waterford can’t stage their home Munster SHC games against Clare and Limerick in Walsh Park due to the stadium’s tight reconstruction deadline is both a positive and negative for the Déise, according to Bulfin. Waterford face Limerick in their opening ground on April 23 and the Banner in Round 3 on May 13. The expectation is FBD Semple Stadium will stage both matches.

“Home advantage is huge in any sport. But the type of hurlers Waterford have and their ability to hurl, Thurles, generally speaking, is tailor-made for them. Thurles and Waterford are sort of a match made in heaven.

“But when the All-Ireland champions are coming to town, you’d love to have them in your backyard. It’s a bit of a setback for Waterford but you’d expect them to get on with it.”