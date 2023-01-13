Kearns and Offaly yet to decide on O'Byrne Cup semi-final participation 

It’s understood some in the Offaly camp hold the view that there is little value going to play the game in Dowdallshill and if they do field a team it will be highly experimental.
DECISION: Offaly manager Liam Kearns before the O'Byrne Cup Group C Round 3 match between Dublin and Offaly at Parnell Park in Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 07:35
John Fogarty

Offaly have yet to decide if they are to go ahead with fulfilling their O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Louth on Sunday.

Discussions were taking place among players, management and officials about the fixture after manager Liam Kearns suggested they may withdraw from the competition.

Speaking after Wednesday night’s win over Dublin, Kearns hit out at Louth for conceding their final group game against Wexford having already qualified for the knock-out stages.

“To be honest with ya, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition at this stage,” insisted the former Limerick, Laois and Tipperary boss. “We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third game in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures.

“They’re going to have a week of rest and we have had a very hard game here (v Dublin) and four days later we’re supposed to play them, and I believe it’s on in Louth as well. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a game too much for us.” 

On Thursday, the Laois-Carlow O’Byrne Cup group game became the third O’Byrne Cup game to be cancelled.

The match, due to be played in Stradbally on Wednesday night but postponed to this weekend because of a waterlogged pitch, will not now take place as Carlow say they can’t play a team for a variety of reasons.

A statement released by Leinster GAA read: "Due to Sigerson Cup commitments, injuries and sickness Carlow are unable to fulfil their O'Byrne Cup fixture at the weekend. This game will not now take place.” 

The three cancellations are awkward for the Leinster Council who hold their annual convention in Wexford this Saturday. 

In his annual report released earlier this week, provincial secretary Michael Reynolds wrote of the pre-season competitions: “Some don’t agree with these competitions but many – apart from the Accident Fund element - see it as a constructive manner to arrange games in the lead into the Leagues – one way or another games will be arranged for that period.”

