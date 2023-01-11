Culhane and Tierney impress as Galway begin Sigerson defence on right note 

University of Galway 3-10 Maynooth University 1-6

Despite dreadful conditions and limited preparation, University of Galway’s defence of their Sigerson crown started with an impressive victory over league champions Maynooth University.

Tomo Culhane led the way with 1-4 while captain Matthew Tierney was exceptional throughout, kicking two points from play.

Three days after suffering All-Ireland semi-final disappointment with his club Moycullen, Paul Kelly started the fixture and scored while the likes of Sean Kelly and Conor Corcoran were named on the bench. Mayo star Tommy Conroy, who injured his knee in this competition last year, was listed in the squad but did not feature. Members of Moycullen’s management team Don Connellan, Maurice Sheridan and Paddy Moran are all on University of Galway’s ticket too.

As for the elements, from the moment these sides and this venue emerged in last month’s draw everyone knew what to expect. It was typical Galway GAA in January. Throughout the day the downpour varied from lateral to outright ludicrous.

By half-time the hosts were 2-4 to 0-2 ahead. Scratch beneath the surface and the story looks much different. Maynooth failed to capitalise on four goal chances, hitting the woodwork once and Darragh Kirwan forced a superb save from Cian Carroll.

At the other end, Cathal Sweeney had a green flag raised with two minutes. Patrick O’Donnell rifled home a second after great work by Tierney.

Maynooth continued to work like dogs although no would put dogs out in weather like this. When Kirwan finally took his goal and followed it up with a free, the margin was just five with eight minutes remaining.

The champions did what champions do. Culhane, Paul Kelly and Cian Monaghan all burst forward to stifle any comeback. A goalmouth scramble eventually fell to Culhane who finished with a flourish. With intercounty quality standing on the sideline, Galway raced home to a statement win.

Scorers for University of Galway: Tomo Culhane 1-4 (0-2 free, 0-1 mark), Patrick O’Donnell 1-1, Cathal Sweeney 1-0, Matt Tierney 0-2, Paul Kelly 0-1, Sean O’Flynn 0-1, Cian Monaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Darragh Kirwan 1-2 (0-2 free), Darragh Walsh 0-1 free, Ruairi Kinsella 0-1, Shane O’Sullivan 0-1 (free), Dermot Hanafin 0-1.

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: C Carroll (Oranmore/Roscommon); C Dunleavy (Balla/Mayo), C Murray (Mountbellew/Galway), G Burke (Corofin/Galway); E Lyons (Shamrock Gaels/Sligo), S O’Flynn (Courtwood/Laois), R Egan (Edenderry/Offaly); M Tierney (Oughterard/Galway), P Kelly (Moycullen/Galway); G Davoren (Moycullen/Galway, C Sweeney (Salthill/Galway), C Monaghan (Oughterard/Galway); P O’Donnell (Aran/Galway), M McInerney (Eire Og/Clare), T Culhane (Salthill/Galway)

SUBS: E Kelly (Moycullen/Galway) for McInerney (33), D Heneghan (Michael Glaveys/Roscommon) for O’Donnell (50), C Donoghue (Kilcormac/Offaly) for Davoren (54), J McLaughlin (Moycullen/Galway) for O’Flynn (60)

MAYNOOTH: C Burke (Clane/Kildare); C McCarrick (Dunshaughlin/Meath), K Dwyer (Sarsfields/Kildare), A Brazil (Shannonbridge/Offaly); C Walsh (Oran/Roscommon), J Lawler (Eadestown/Kildare), C Harnett (Sarsfields/Kildare); D Lyons (St. James/Wexford), D Hanafin (Naas/Kildare); P McDermott (Naas/Kildare), R Kinsella (Dunslaughlin/Meath), D Walsh (Oran/Roscmoon); S O’Sullivan (Clane/Kildare), D Kirwan (Naas/Kildare), D Conlon (Geevagh/Sligo)

SUBS: T Moran (Dunlavin/Wicklow) for Hartnett (37), L Killinan (Sallins/Kildare) for Walsh (46), F Dempsey for Kinsella (55), J Quinn (Leixlip/Kildare) for Walsh (60)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)