Culhane and Tierney impress as Galway begin Sigerson defence on right note 

Tomo Culhane led the way with 1-4 while captain Matthew Tierney was exceptional throughout, kicking two points from play.
Culhane and Tierney impress as Galway begin Sigerson defence on right note 

LEADER: Matthew Tierney of University of Galway. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 22:09
Maurice Brosnan

University of Galway 3-10 Maynooth University 1-6 

Despite dreadful conditions and limited preparation, University of Galway’s defence of their Sigerson crown started with an impressive victory over league champions Maynooth University.

Tomo Culhane led the way with 1-4 while captain Matthew Tierney was exceptional throughout, kicking two points from play.

Three days after suffering All-Ireland semi-final disappointment with his club Moycullen, Paul Kelly started the fixture and scored while the likes of Sean Kelly and Conor Corcoran were named on the bench. Mayo star Tommy Conroy, who injured his knee in this competition last year, was listed in the squad but did not feature. Members of Moycullen’s management team Don Connellan, Maurice Sheridan and Paddy Moran are all on University of Galway’s ticket too.

As for the elements, from the moment these sides and this venue emerged in last month’s draw everyone knew what to expect. It was typical Galway GAA in January. Throughout the day the downpour varied from lateral to outright ludicrous.

By half-time the hosts were 2-4 to 0-2 ahead. Scratch beneath the surface and the story looks much different. Maynooth failed to capitalise on four goal chances, hitting the woodwork once and Darragh Kirwan forced a superb save from Cian Carroll.

At the other end, Cathal Sweeney had a green flag raised with two minutes. Patrick O’Donnell rifled home a second after great work by Tierney.

Maynooth continued to work like dogs although no would put dogs out in weather like this. When Kirwan finally took his goal and followed it up with a free, the margin was just five with eight minutes remaining.

The champions did what champions do. Culhane, Paul Kelly and Cian Monaghan all burst forward to stifle any comeback. A goalmouth scramble eventually fell to Culhane who finished with a flourish. With intercounty quality standing on the sideline, Galway raced home to a statement win.

Scorers for University of Galway: Tomo Culhane 1-4 (0-2 free, 0-1 mark), Patrick O’Donnell 1-1, Cathal Sweeney 1-0, Matt Tierney 0-2, Paul Kelly 0-1, Sean O’Flynn 0-1, Cian Monaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Darragh Kirwan 1-2 (0-2 free), Darragh Walsh 0-1 free, Ruairi Kinsella 0-1, Shane O’Sullivan 0-1 (free), Dermot Hanafin 0-1.

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: C Carroll (Oranmore/Roscommon); C Dunleavy (Balla/Mayo), C Murray (Mountbellew/Galway), G Burke (Corofin/Galway); E Lyons (Shamrock Gaels/Sligo), S O’Flynn (Courtwood/Laois), R Egan (Edenderry/Offaly); M Tierney (Oughterard/Galway), P Kelly (Moycullen/Galway); G Davoren (Moycullen/Galway, C Sweeney (Salthill/Galway), C Monaghan (Oughterard/Galway); P O’Donnell (Aran/Galway), M McInerney (Eire Og/Clare), T Culhane (Salthill/Galway) 

SUBS: E Kelly (Moycullen/Galway) for McInerney (33), D Heneghan (Michael Glaveys/Roscommon) for O’Donnell (50), C Donoghue (Kilcormac/Offaly) for Davoren (54), J McLaughlin (Moycullen/Galway) for O’Flynn (60) 

MAYNOOTH: C Burke (Clane/Kildare); C McCarrick (Dunshaughlin/Meath), K Dwyer (Sarsfields/Kildare), A Brazil (Shannonbridge/Offaly); C Walsh (Oran/Roscommon), J Lawler (Eadestown/Kildare), C Harnett (Sarsfields/Kildare); D Lyons (St. James/Wexford), D Hanafin (Naas/Kildare); P McDermott (Naas/Kildare), R Kinsella (Dunslaughlin/Meath), D Walsh (Oran/Roscmoon); S O’Sullivan (Clane/Kildare), D Kirwan (Naas/Kildare), D Conlon (Geevagh/Sligo) 

SUBS: T Moran (Dunlavin/Wicklow) for Hartnett (37), L Killinan (Sallins/Kildare) for Walsh (46), F Dempsey for Kinsella (55), J Quinn (Leixlip/Kildare) for Walsh (60) 

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

More in this section

UL deliver at key junctures to overcome UCC at soaked Mardyke  UL deliver at key junctures to overcome UCC at soaked Mardyke 
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Goals the key to success as ATU Sligo down MTU Kerry 
Jordan Shiels is tacked by Mark Lavin and Killian McGinnis 10/1/2023 TU Dublin prove too strong for ATU Galway in Sigerson opener 
Culhane and Tierney impress as Galway begin Sigerson defence on right note 

Harty Cup quarter-final: Early goal crucial as Cashel knock out Christians

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.299 s