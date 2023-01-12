Cashel do just enough to get over fancied Christians in Harty Cup last-eight 

Harty Cup Quarter-Final

Cashel Community School 1-13 CBC Cork 0-13

The opening and closing acts of this Harty Cup quarter-final saw drama aplenty. On both occasions, rather crucially, the applause went to Cashel.

Let’s begin with the opening act. This last-eight tie, spoiled by unrelenting wind and rain, had its most important score as early as the 40th second. Supplying the game’s only goal was Cashel corner-forward Ben Currivan. It was his fifth green flag of the school’s up-to-now three-game Harty campaign.

With a gale behind them, this first minute major represented the perfect platform upon which to build a sizable first half tally. They got to half-time 1-9 to 0-5 in front, a seven-point interval lead that Currivan had next to no hand in following his green flag contribution.

The inside forward, despite his obvious threat, was starved of possession as his classmates continually shot from distance. It was an approach of middling success. Cashel’s first half total of nine white flags was matched by nine wides.

The lead remained in Cashel’s corner as we entered second-half injury time. The size of that lead, mind, had shrunk from seven to two.

Christians, backed by the elements, were coming off their most productive spell. Sub Fionán Barry, Michael Finn (free), and a Ruairi Cummins brace had narrowed the deficit to 1-12 to 0-13.

This was the closest they had come of their opponents all afternoon. And this was to prove as close as they would come.

On 58 minutes, Cummins was shown red for an off-the-ball incident brought to referee John O’Halloran’s attention by one of his umpires. It wasn’t a game-changing moment. But neither did it help Christians’ comeback cause.

Four minutes further on, the gap was back out to three. Ronan Connolly, who was responsible for five of Cashel’s nine first half misses, converted his fifth free for his sixth point in total.

The Cork students, who were chasing the school’s fourth semi-final appearance since 2018, now needed a green flag to force extra-time. A slight problem, though. They hadn’t troubled Tommy Breen’s goal up to this point. From famine to feast. Three goal chances manufactured deep in second half injury-time.

David Cremin was off target with the first of their late, late goal chances, while both of goalkeeper Eoin Coughlan’s 20-metres frees were repelled in the fifth and sixth minute of stoppages.

Wednesday’s result marked a second successive Harty quarter-final defeat for Christians. Both games they had been fancied to get through. Winter hurling, if nothing else, is a great neutraliser.

Part of their downfall was the limited offering of their attack. Only two of their starting six forwards found the mark from play. The midfield pairing of Michael Finn and the excellent Peter O’Shea did their best to compensate. The latter struck four from play, the former fired over the same amount in frees.

For Cashel, a school that celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, they now stand one hour from a first Harty Cup final appearance.

When forced to play through the lines in the second period, Currivan was able to reannounce himself to the game. He won frees, he converted frees.

Adam Daly provided their sole score from play of the second half on 47 minutes. It was just one of four second-half points they managed. It left them six in front. It was an advantage of sufficient weight, just.

Scorers for Cashel Community School: R Connolly (0-6, 0-5 frees); B Currivan (1-2, 0-2 frees); C Ryan, G O’Dwyer, O O’Donoghue, D McGrath, A Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for CBC Cork: M Finn (0-4 frees), P O’Shea (0-4 each); F Barry, R Cummins (0-2 each); D Cremin (0-1).

Cashel Community School: T Breen (Boherlahan-Dualla); C Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle), D Spillane (Fethard), C Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle); J Quinlan (Fethard), G O’Dwyer, D Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla); O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); E Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); B Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), R Darcy (Boherlahan-Dualla), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Subs: A Walsh (Cashel King Cormacs) for Ormond, P Dalton (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Darcy (both 50 mins).

CBC Cork: E Coughlan (Blackrock); C Dunphy (Erin’s Own), J O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), D Browne (Blackrock); P Lehane (Na Piarsaigh), B Kingston (Mallow), D Wall (Glen Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), M Finn (Midleton); T Buckley (Blarney), D Cremin (Midleton), G O’Shea (Douglas); F Heffernan (Mallow), M O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers), R Cummins (Russell Rovers).

Subs: F Barry (Douglas) for O’Shea (23 mins, inj).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).