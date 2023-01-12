Aherne doesn't rule a 20th season for the Dubs

DUBLIN football legend Sinead Aherne could yet stay tangled up in blue for a remarkable 20th season.

The 36-year-old, who has lined out in 12 All-Ireland senior finals since her debut as a 17-year-old in 2003, held talks with team management last week and has not ruled out staying on.

She already has five All-Ireland medals and seven All Stars in her extraordinary 19-year career, interrupted only by one year's absence in 2015 to travel abroad.

Dublin open their 2023 Lidl NFL campaign with a mouthwatering home clash against two in-a-row All-Ireland champions Meath on January 22 but, even if she stays on, Aherne probably won't feature in the National League.

“The way I have tended to do it over the last few years is to try and hit it over a shorter space of time and try to peak for that,” she said.

“Last year I got injured just before Leinster (championship), so I missed all of that, about seven weeks, with a hamstring. That was unfortunate timing. It's a balance, and that is part of the decision I suppose, deciding if the body and mind can get in sync and last.” Speaking at a women in sport/business event the St Sylvesters’ star revealed just how far she has gone in recent years to overcome injury.

In 2022 she needed oxygen chamber treatment to recover in time for the COVID-delayed All-Ireland final. That coincided with her busiest time of year as an accountant so she brought her laptop into the chamber with her to close a vital deal for her employers KPMG.

Asked if trying to knock Meath off their perch offers extra motivation she said: “It’s not about knocking anyone off anything. We’re pretty much starting at the bottom and working our way back up and the way to do that is focus on ourselves.

“We probably last year got a little bit focussed on other teams and what they’re doing and probably need to focus on ourselves and our own style of play and getting that right.”

Asked if the defending Division One and senior champions might be vulnerable after losing some players and their manager Aherne said “I don’t think so," likening them to Dublin when they wanted to defend a similarly historic double.

“That was a huge motivator for us in 2018 and, with a new management team, that’s nearly a fillip for them too, so I don’t see any diminishment in Meath’s ambitions for this year.”