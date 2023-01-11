Harty Cup: Midleton CBS strike late to break De La Salle hearts

Harty Cup Quarter Final

Midleton CBS (Cork) 2-15 De La Salle College (Waterford) 0-16

There were fireworks both off and on the field at the Fethard 4G on a wet Wednesday afternoon as injury-time goals from Jack Leahy and Ben Walsh sent Midleton CBS through to the Harty Cup semi-finals.

A Jack Twomey-inspired De La Salle led 16-14 before Leahy lined up a close-range free on 61 minutes. From the D, the All-Ireland minor winner with Cork drilled a low shot under the maroon and yellow shirts on the line. A minute later, Walsh blocked down a Salle clearance and rifled the ball to the roof of the net. Leahy added a superb point close to the sideline.

Referee Tom Loughnane played seven extra minutes before the Midleton fans, dressed in white overalls with red paint splattered across them, invaded the artificial pitch at the final whistle. They set off fireworks throughout the game while the Salle supporters threw a flare on the field during the second half.

Even though he finished on the losing side, Waterford underage attacker Twomey was the star of the show with thirteen points (eight frees, three from play and two 65s). At midfield or full forward, Midleton couldn't handle him. Sweeping number six Conor Keane also made a couple of defence-splitting solo runs.

All of Midleton's scores came from their inside trio. Jack Leahy missed four second half point chances but nailed that crucial goal and finished on 1-9. Full forward Ben Walsh scored 1-2 while James O'Brien chipped in with four from play. Centre-back Daniel Murnane had a big second half.

The throw-in was delayed by 40 minutes as the curtain raiser between Hamilton High School Bandon and Carrick on Suir CBS in the Under 19 B quarter-final went to extra time. The sides were deadlocked on eight points after a pedestrian first half where they were level on four occasions. Twomey sent over seven for Salle. Leahy struck five frees for Midleton while O'Brien added two from play.

Ben Walsh opened the scoring for the young men in red after 15 seconds as Midleton raced 3-1 in front. De La Salle stemmed the tide as Conor Keane's presence at number six cut down the space. He also soloed from his own 65 to the opposition 21 before he was fouled. Colm Hartley had the best goal chance of the half but he was hooked by Midleton midfielder Tiarnan Roche just as he pulled the trigger.

Leahy and O'Brien opened up a 10-8 advantage for Midleton at the start of the second half. At the other end, Conor Tobin shot across the face of goal.

Twomey was relocated to full forward and he was outnumbered as he advanced on goal. The De La Salle sharpshooter walloped over a massive free but the Cork school stayed two ahead entering the last quarter.

Paudie O'Sullivan smothered a Twomey shot but the number nine converted the subsequent 65. Twomey levelled before Ben Walsh edged Midleton ahead again (0-13 to 0-12).

Salle sub Robbie Doherty split the posts with his first touch to level the match for the sixth and final time. Keane then won a free which Twomey dispatched.

Twomey hit a beauty from play in front of the De La Salle dugout. He could do no wrong in front of goal. With a minute of normal time left, substitute Barry John Flynn combined brilliantly with Aaron O'Neill before he obliged from a similarly tight angle. 16-14 in favour of the Déise side.

Those two injury-time goals in a minute from Leahy and Walsh turned a two-point deficit into a five-point victory. In the pouring rain, the pitch invaders swamped their heroes. Jubilation for Midleton. Devastation for De La Salle.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy 1-9 (1-6fs), B Walsh 1-2, J O'Brien 0-4.

Scorers for De La Salle College: J Twomey 0-13 (8fs, 2 65s), C Hartley (f), R Doherty, BJ Flynn 0-1 each.

Midleton CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D Leahy (Castlemartyr), A Moloney (Midleton), S O’Callaghan (Aghada); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), T Wilk (Cobh); T Roche (Midleton), T O’Regan (Cloyne); S Irwin (Erin's Own), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), D McCarthy (Killeagh); J Leahy (Dungourney), B Walsh (Killeagh), J O'Brien (Cloyne).

Subs: D Buckley (Killeagh) for P Walsh (46), M Wall (Fr O'Neills) for McCarthy (59).

De La Salle College: T Carey (Passage East); D Fitzpatrick (Ballygunner), C O'Keeffe (Ballygunner), D Williams (Kilmacow); C Carroll (Roanmore), C Keane (De La Salle), C O'Sullivan (Ballygunner); A O'Neill (Ballygunner), J Twomey (De La Salle); C Hartley (Ballygunner), F McGrath (De La Salle), C Tobin (Ballygunner); D Nolan (Ballygunner), R Wymberry (De La Salle), S Fleming (Ballygunner).

Subs: BJ Flynn (Erin's Own) for Wymberry (HT), D Leavey (Ballygunner) for Nolan (HT), C Murphy (Ballygunner) for Williams (38), R Doherty (Mooncoin) for Fleming (48).

Referee: T Loughnane (Tipperary)