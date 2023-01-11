Tommy Maher the Thurles hero as Colman's stunned by late bullet 

Harty Cup: CBS Thurles 1-16 St Colman’s College Fermoy 0-17

CBS Thurles captain Tommy Maher scored a dramatic injury-time goal from a free to snatch victory in the TUS Dr Harty Cup (U19 AH) quarter-final at Bansha on Wednesday. In less than ideal conditions, the Tipperary side never led until the 61st minute when Maher crashed to the net following a foul on Daniel Rossiter. Robbie Ryan then raised a white flag to seal the deal.

The winners received a testing hour from St Colman’s, but encouraging play from All-Ireland minor winner Joe Egan around the middle of the field and centre-back Jim Ryan were just two who inspired them coming down the home stretch.

Having played against the strong wind in the opening half, they trailed 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

But CBS Thurles manager Eamonn Buckley was left speechless by the late drama. “Just in shock at how the boys battled on. They showed their fighting spirit and we got over the line at the end.

“To be honest I didn’t know how much time was left when we got the free. Obviously Cathal (McAllister) had said time is up or time is nearly up. Fair play to Tommy. I don’t know if he put top spin or what on it but it found the back of the net. He is a great leader. He is playing adult hurling for Thurles Sarsfields, he is a real talker in the dressing room.

The sliothar is 'lost' in soft ground conditions. Pic: Larry Cummins

“With the wind that was there today, to be four points down at half-time, you’d nearly take it. We were able to get back level but we couldn’t get ahead. Every time we got level, Colman’s got a point or two points. We just couldn’t catch them. We knew they were a great team.

“We are a new team, a young team. I think we only have four of last year’s team. A lot of lads are still U18.”

St Colman’s held the upper hand for long stages. It was only at the three-quarter mark CBS Thurles drew level, 0-13 each. So, no doubt a bitter pill to swallow for the Fermoy school, who were forced to start without the injured Cillian Tobin.

They had the momentum from the outset. With the wind at their backs they pulled four points clear courtesy of Liam Óg Hegarty, Jamie Magner and Brendan Lehane (2). They had a chance of a goal, the alert Jim Ryan came with a smart block to avert the danger.

CBS Thurles opened their account in the 10th minute through Robbie Stapleton, the same player adding to his tally two minutes later. Scores were hard to come by for them in the heavy underfoot.

St Colman’s were gutsy, Ronan O’Connell’s second point in the 20th minute put them 0-9 to 0-4 up. However, their dominance wasn’t translating to the scoreboard.

Rossiter and Ryan points cut the gap to three. CBS would go to the dressing room in a good position after Jamie Magner’s ’65 left four between them.

They continued to take the fight to their opponents. Straight from the resumption they went for goal. Denied by good defending, they still rifled over unanswered points from Tommy Maher (’65), Robbie Ryan and wing-back Stephen Walsh.

Magner stretched the lead to three. Tommy Maher and Egan pegged it back to one.

That was more-or-less the story of the second half. It would go one way, and then the other.

Stephen Walsh’s second point in the 46th minute achieved parity for the first time.

Yet again, St Colman’s fought back. Eoin Flynn and Michael O’Driscoll nudged them two ahead.

They remained two to the good at the end of regulation when Magner’s free following a foul on Hegarty left the score, 0-17 to 0-15.

It proved to be the most dangerous of leads. The sucker punch goal coming from plucky Maher.

Beaten in last season’s semi-final by Ardscoil Rís, CBS Thurles have a chance to atone against Midleton CBS on Saturday week.

*A minute’s silence was observed for the late Paudie Palmer.

Scorers for CBS Thurles: T Maher (1-4, 1-3 frees), R Ryan (0-6, 0-3 frees), S Walsh and R Stapleton (0-2 each), D Rossiter and J Egan (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Colman’s: J Magner (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), B Lehane and R O’Connell (0-3 each), L Óg Hegarty and L Foley (0-2 each), M O’Driscoll and E Flynn (0-1 each).

CBS THURLES: E Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); L Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), E Morris (do), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); E O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), J Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), S Walsh (Moycarkey Borris); J Egan (do), T Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, Capt); J Maher (Moycarkey Borris), D Rossiter (Durlas Óg), A Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); R Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), J Lahart (do), R Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: B Flanagan (Moycarkey Borris) for J Lahart (51), K Purcell (Durlas Óg) for L Doyle (55 inj), E Ralph (Durlas Óg) for J Maher (59), L Corcoran (Moycarkey Borris) for R Ryan (63).

ST COLMAN’S: S Coughlan (Fermoy); D Barry (Bride Rovers), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s); O Fitzgerald (do), J O’Brien (Fermoy), C Hazelwood (Bride Rovers); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), R O’Connell (Bride Rovers); L Foley (Watergrasshill), J Magner (Killavullen), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill, Capt); S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s), L Óg Hegarty (Kilworth), B Lehane (Watergrasshill).

Subs: E Flynn (Ballygiblin) for G O’Brien (40), C Tobin for S O’Donoghue (44), A Hickey (Ballyduff) for C Hazelwood (48).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork).