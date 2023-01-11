Paudie Palmer funeral: 'Whether it was Junior C or the senior final, Paudie brought the same joy'

From the altar of St Mary's Church, Innishannon, Fr Finbarr Crowley had the old argument with his friend Paudie Palmer one final time. He recalled one Saturday night, after saying Mass, when he tuned into C103 to hear how his beloved Bandon were getting on in a county semi-final. Paudie soon erupted in distinctive exhilaration at a goal for Bandon, but Fr Finbarr would be none the wiser, for some time, how relevant this was in the overall scheme of things.

“Just give us the score, Paudie.”

It’s an argument a few might have had with Paudie Palmer, now and again. But it was the kind of loving scold you teased a dear friend with. Because that was part of the joy in his commentaries, that he was often too swept away in the journey to be taking in every signpost along the way.

The great appeal of Paudie was the colour and passion he infected every fixture with. His voice made occasions out of matches for listeners throughout Cork for more than 30 years. And there was no cranking up the energy levels to match the prestige of the game or the size of the audience. Every match got the full treatment, heart and soul.

“He brought the same joy to every occasion,” said Fr Finbarr. “He just got it. Whether it was a Junior C match from some unknown village, or the senior hurling final, it made no difference to Paudie or his listers. There was the same excitement, the same sense of community, absolute joy. An awareness that a small village could celebrate victory as much as the biggest club in Ireland.”

For the people unable to be there at once-in-a-lifetime celebrations for their homeplace, Paudie’s words will forever echo in their dreams and memories. And he didn’t take that responsibility lightly.

“He reached out to the underdog.

"The Freemounts, Ardfields, Goleens. Small communities. How Paudie celebrated those victories. And we all celebrated. I don’t think he realised what it did for every community. The sense of pride he gave to those communities.

“We all know, having experienced success wherever we are, the joy it brings a community, People on the outside become part of it and are there for one another. Paudie got it and he grasped it. And we thank Paudie for that.”

Fr Finbarr described the devastation and grief that has rocked the community of Innishannon and Knockavilla and every corner of Cork since word came of Paudie’s death. Thousands stood in the rain to pay respects.

“People who didn’t even know Paudie, but knew his voice. Because he was part of all of our lives.”

Former Irish soccer international Robbie Keane at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon, Cork where people came to pay their respects to the late Paudie Palmer. Picture Dan Linehan

There is something about the intimacy of radio that brings a voice into our lives. But only if that voice to ready to make itself at home. That was the case with Paudie, because he gave so freely of himself, sharing his wit, a sense of fun forever guiding his turns of phrase.

It helped too that he alienated nobody. Almost uniquely, in his line of work, there are no pockets of recrimination out there, bitterly recalling that thing he said, that time.

As his brother Denis put it, “he had an incredible ability never to cause hurt to anyone no matter how bad the situation. Sport and life was to be enjoyed and cherished.”

His family brought a school textbook, a microphone tripod and a family photograph to the altar, representing his three passions in life.

His brother thanked the people of Innishannon and Cork for the life they gave a blow-in from Templenoe in Kerry. That place’s most famous son, another distinctive voice, Pat Spillane, was among the mourners. Fr Finbarr returned that gratitude. “You allowed him to be Paudie and you shared Paudie with us.”

Paudie Palmer taught at St Brogan's College, Bandon for 42 years where he maintained the same regard for an underdog, where there was parity of respect however academically minded you were. “Hundreds of students spoke so lovingly and kindly of Paudie,” said Fr Finbarr.

Students formed a guard of honour outside the church wearing the school GAA jersey and Fr Finbarr recalled the conversation he’d had this week with one past pupil, who provided what he felt was the greatest compliment.

"We knew he had our back. What more could you ask for from a teacher?”

With Paudie Palmer, they knew the score.