More disruption to O'Byrne Cup as Laois and Carlow is postponed

The Leinster Council have announced that Wednesday evening's O'Byrne Cup game between Laois and Carlow has been postponed
More disruption to O'Byrne Cup as Laois and Carlow is postponed

POSTPONED: Laois manager Billy Sheehan. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 13:12
TJ Galvin

The Leinster Council have announced that Wednesday evening's O'Byrne Cup game between Laois and Carlow has been postponed.

The game was fixed for Stradbally but will now not take place. In a statement, the Leinster Council said the game would be rescheduled for the weekend.

It is the third game from the pre-season competition to be postponed this week. 

On Tuesday Kildare announced they would not be able to fulfill Wednesday evening's clash with Westmeath. This followed Mickey Harte's Louth opting out of their clash with Wexford.

It means that just two of the five scheduled games will take place on Wednesday evening.

Dublin host Offaly in Parnell Park while Longford travel to Ashbourne to take on Meath.

There are several midweek Sigerson Cup games which have impacted on the availability of players for their intercounty squads.

More in this section

David Burke 21/5/2022 Boost for Shefflin and Galway as 2017 All-Ireland captain Burke commits to another season
AIB GAA All-Ireland Football and Hurling Intermediate Club Championships Finals Media Day Fergal Boland open to hurling call after surprise Mayo football exit 
Tipperary v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-final Thurles expected to host Waterford's Munster SHC home games
Pat Ryan 5/1/2023

Cork boss Pat Ryan will continue to rotate his team

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s