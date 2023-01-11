More disruption to O'Byrne Cup as Laois and Carlow is postponed

The Leinster Council have announced that Wednesday evening's O'Byrne Cup game between Laois and Carlow has been postponed.
The game was fixed for Stradbally but will now not take place. In a statement, the Leinster Council said the game would be rescheduled for the weekend.
It is the third game from the pre-season competition to be postponed this week.
On Tuesday Kildare announced they would not be able to fulfill Wednesday evening's clash with Westmeath. This followed Mickey Harte's Louth opting out of their clash with Wexford.
It means that just two of the five scheduled games will take place on Wednesday evening.
Dublin host Offaly in Parnell Park while Longford travel to Ashbourne to take on Meath.
There are several midweek Sigerson Cup games which have impacted on the availability of players for their intercounty squads.