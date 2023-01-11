Boost for Shefflin and Galway as 2017 All-Ireland captain Burke commits to another season

Galway hurlers have received a timely boost at the outset of the season with 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke committing to at least another year with the Tribesmen.

There were fears in Galway that Burke, who was 33 last weekend, would step away like his midfield partner and teaching colleague Johnny Coen did just before Christmas.

But the St Thomas’ clubman, who surpassed Joe Canning’s 62 games when he lined out against Cork last June to become record championship appearances, has told Henry Shefflin he’s coming back for more.

Burke, who made his senior debut in 2010, will return in the coming weeks after a break following St Thomas’ All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dunloy.

“Yeah, David Burke has committed and he will be back in with us soon, which is great,” said Shefflin.

“Some of the Thomas’ lads are back in and some are getting an extended break because they have had a long, hard road so I think it is important they get that break so David, Conor Cooney and Fintan Burke will be joining the panel in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Shefflin, whose side face Michéal Donoghue’s Dublin in the Walsh Cup after defeating Westmeath in their opening game on Sunday, said Coen will be a big loss to Galway.

“He’s a massive loss to the team and to the county. For me last year he was brilliant around the group, a very experienced player obviously but he offered a lot with young and old in the group. He’s a massive loss in that regard.

“And then you look at what he brought to the field. You think of that big occasion in Salthill last year when he gets the goal against Kilkenny, he finished it very well. I played against Johnny, he has had a wonderful career.

“And he was so versatile. The first year he started he was corner back against myself and there he was last year popping up in the corner-forward position scoring a goal against Kilkenny.

“He has been a brilliant servant to Galway hurling. He had a very strong club campaign with Loughrea and he just felt the time was right for him now. Players make those decisions and Johnny just felt this was the time to step away,” he added.