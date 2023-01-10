Rebels pull away from UCC to keep momentum going under Pat Ryan

Cork hit 11 points without reply to clinch the Canon O'Brien Cup at the Mardyke.
UCC’s Conor Cahalane looks to shoot as Cork’s Colin Walsh closes in, during their Canon O’Brien Cup clash at the Mardyke. Picture: David Keane.

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 22:02
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork 0-25 

UCC 1-15

A second victory for new Cork manager Pat Ryan following this gritty display in the Canon O’Brien Cup at the Mardyke on Tuesday night. In near perfect conditions, albeit heavy underfoot, the Rebels pulled away in the second-half when they hit 11 points without reply.

Having already guided his charges to a 13-point victory over Kerry in the Co-Op Superstores Munster league, it is upwards and onwards as they prepare to welcome All-Ireland champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday in the next round of the provincial league.

As boss Ryan continues to give game time to as many players as possible, six starters from the Kerry game lined out in the Dyke, while a number of those who featured against the Kingdom were included in the UCC side.

In front of a big crowd, the students were competitive in the first-half, with corner-forward Cathal McCarthy playing deep in a defensive role.

They were up-and-running early, moving 0-4 to 0-1 ahead through Eoin Carey, Shane Barrett (2), and Colm McCarthy.

Cork drew level after 20 minutes, 0-5 apiece, their inside forwards having to work hard for their scores due to the numerical disadvantage. Colin Walsh one of those productive at corner-forward.

With UCC guilty of some poor finishing, Cork took the lead for the first time through a lovely one-two between Sam Quirke and Luke Meade five minutes from half-time. They closed out the opening 30 minutes positively, including clinical finishing from wing-back Eoin Downey, Brian Hayes and Walsh - dual star Hayes who opted for hurling this season, lined out at corner-forward.

The St Finbarr’s man forced Brion Saunderson into a brilliant point-blank save midway through the half.

Cork held a narrow 0-9 to 0-7 lead at the break.

UCC restarted, as they did in the first-half. Cormac O’Brien’s point made it 0-9 each and when a speculative shot from Cathal McCarthy from out the field deceived goalkeeper Gavin Connolly, they regained the lead, 1-10 to 0-10.

The Cork response was rapid. They angled over points from all angles.

Centre-back Tommy O’Connell got in on the act, as did free-taker Declan Dalton.

As they emptied their bench, Diarmuid Healy, James Carroll, Daniel Harrington and Aaron Myers all made vital contributions, 0-21 to 1-10.

They also had an opportunity for a goal at the death, Conor Lehane’s effort pushed out for a ’65, which Dalton converted.

UCC, who host Maynooth University in the first round of the Fitzgibbon Cup next week, were left to rue a dozen wides and failing to score for long stages in the second-half cost them.

Significantly, a portion of the gate proceeds from the game go to the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

*A minute’s silence was observed for the late Paudie Palmer.

Scorers for Cork: D Dalton (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), C Walsh (0-4), S Quirke, T O’Connell and D Healy (0-2 each), E Downey, B O’Sullivan, L Meade, B Hayes, J Carroll, D Harrington, B Keating and A Myers (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: S Barrett (0-5, 0-3 frees), Cathal McCarthy (1-0), E Carey (0-3, 0-1 free), C O’Brien and R Cotter (0-2 each), D Hogan, Colm McCarthy, and D McSweeney (0-1 each).

CORK: G Connolly (Blackrock); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra, Capt); E Downey (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Midleton), R Downey (Glen Rovers); S Quirke (Midleton), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); B Keating (Ballincollig), C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

Subs used (all second-half): D Healy (Lisgoold), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill), D Harrington (Fr O’Neill’s), M Kelly (Castlemartyr), K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), J Cashman (Blackrock), A Myers (Sarsfields), J Carroll (Erin’s Own).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) B Saunderson (Midleton); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), N O’Leary (Castlelyons, Capt), E Roche (Bride Rovers); L Elliot (Sarsfields), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), I Daly (Lismore, Waterford); E Carey (Kilworth), S Daly (Randal Óg); C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields), S Barrett (Blarney), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields).

Subs used (all second-half): C McGoldrick (Éire Óg), R Cotter (Blackrock), D McSweeney (Blarney), E Stokes (Doon, Limerick), E Cullinane (Ballinhassig), P Hartnett (Ahane, Limerick), M Brady (Éire Óg), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).

