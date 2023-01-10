Queen's shock Ulster University in Sigerson opener

Sigerson One Round One

Queen’s 1-12

Ulster University 1-11

Queen's pulled off an upset in the Sigerson Cup opener by edging out Ulster University by the narrowest of margins at The Dub on Tuesday night.

The hosts found themselves four points down in the early stages of the second half when Ulster University skipper Ryan Magill plundered a goal for his side.

Queen’s replied in kind less than a minute later with Luke Donnelly finishing off a great team move in style and Conor Deegan’s men were much more clinical in the closing stages as they claimed a deserved victory.

Scores proved hard to come by in the first half as both teams proved they were up for the battle with a series of bruising hits in the first 10 minutes.

Queen’s, playing with the wind in the first half, were 0-2 to 0-1 ahead at the end of a tense, low-scoring first quarter.

Dan Higgins opened the scoring for the hosts before Ryan Jones fisted over for the bar for Ulster University.

Odhran Lynch was then caught in possession, but quickly redeemed himself with a smart save to divert Luke Donnelly’s shot out for a ‘45. Lorcan McWilliams dropped his effort short only for Oran Mallon to collect and slot over the bar to restore a one-point lead for Queen’s.

However, a cracking point against the breeze from Ben McCarron and a Conor Cush free edged Ulster University back in front and Cush converted a second free moments after Higgins scored a sublime point at the other end.

On the cusp of half-time, Aodhan Donaghy finished off a great move involving Dominic McEnhill and Cush to move Ulster University into a two-point lead for the first time.

Yet, five minutes of injury-time gave Queen’s the opportunity to respond and they levelled proceedings with back-to-back points from Diarmuid Baker and captain Tiernan Bogue.

The second half was only moments old when UU boss Barry Dillon introduced Tyrone star Darragh Canavan when McEnhill picked up a knock on the restart.

A classy point from Down’s Odhran Murdock was followed by a fortuitous goal from his county colleague Magill after Ryan Jones had lost possession trying to force his way through to goal.

Their four-point cushion was short-lived as Queen’s hit back with a goal of their own with the lively Donnelly finishing past Odhran Lynch after a great ball from Sean McCarthy.

When Eglish native Donnelly split the posts moments later, Queen’s were back on level terms.

As both management teams empted their respective benches, neither team could pull clear as the rivals matched each other score-for-score.

Crucially, Queen’s showed more composure in the final 10 minutes as Ulster University tried to force the issue playing with the wind with the shooting becoming increasingly erratic.

Ben McCarron, Canavan and Aodhan Donaghy all missed chances in the closing stages with Diamuid Baker and substitute Fintan Canavan holding their nerve to land the match-winning points for Queen’s.

An injury-time effort from Caolan McColgan cut the deficit to one point while Queen’s finished with 14 players after midfielder Callum O’Hare picked up a late black card, but that won’t detract from a memorable victory for Conor Deegan’s side.

QUEEN’S: B Cassidy (Ballmaguigan/Derry); S McCarthy (Clann Éireann/Armagh), L McBride (Carrickmore/Tyrone), D Baker 0-2 (Steelstown/Derry); R Donnelly (Carrickmore/Tyrone), M Murnaghan (Killyclogher/Tyrone), L Downey (Foreglen/Derry); T Bogue 0-1 (Tempo/Fermanagh), C O’Hare (Killeavy/ Armagh); D Higgins 0-3 (Magherafelt/Derry), P Finnegan (St Brigid’s/Antrim), K Friel (Bellaghy/Derry); L McWilliams (Swatragh/Derry), O Mallon (Dungannon/Tyrone) 0-1, L Donnelly 1-2 (0-1f) (Eglish/Tyrone).

Subs: P Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes/Dublin) 0-1 for McWilliams (25), P McGrane (Ballyhegan/Armagh) 0-1 for Downey (38), A McAvoy (Burren/Down) for Mallon (45), F Canavan (Bryansford/Down) 0-1 for Murnaghan (47).

ULSTER UNIVERSITY: O Lynch (Magherafelt/Derry); C McColgan 0-1 (Muff/Donegal), R McCaffrey (Teemore/Fermanagh), R Slane (Carrickmore/Tyrone); R Jones 0-1 (Dungannon/Tyrone), R Magill 1-0 (Burren/Down), J Largo Ellis 0-1 (Irvinestown/Fermanagh); A Donaghy 0-2 (Loughmacrory/Tyrone), O Murdock 0-1 (Burren/Down); J Donaghy (Carrickmore/Tyrone), D McEnhill (Rossa/Antrim), K Gallagher (Emyvale/Monaghan); A Gilmore (St John’s/Down), B McCarron 0-1 (Steelstown/Derry), C Cush 0-3 (0-3fs) (Donaghmore/Tyrone).

Subs: D Canavan (Errigal Ciaran/Tyrone) 0-1 (0-1f) for McEnhill (31), R Convery (Portglenone/Antrim) for R Slane (45), Conor McCrickard (Liatroim/Down) for Cush (50), Niall Loughlin (Greenlough/Derry) for Gilmore (58).

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).