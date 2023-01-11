Paul Murphy: Rathmore keen to add their name to champions list

The abundance of Kerry clubs winning All-Ireland football titles is great motivation for Rathmore to join the party this Sunday, says Paul Murphy.

A senior title would obviously be the preference for the border men who return to the top grade in the county this year but for Murphy becoming the 17th club from the Kingdom to claim a men’s national honour is a real nugget.

“We saw it there in our own parish when Gneeveguilla made it to the junior final last year and across the border and in the same parish, Knocknagree won an All-Ireland junior in 2018,” says the Kerry defender, promoting Sunday’s AIB IFC final against Galbally. “Watching on from the outside, they got a huge bounce from that and they have been riding the crest of a wave ever sense. They have risen up through the grades in Cork very impressively.

“So, to have the opportunity to get out of Kerry and represent the club in Munster initially and now in the All-Ireland series is a huge carrot if you find yourselves down intermediate.”

Murphy missed the Munster final win over Na Piarsaigh due to a delayed honeymoon in New Zealand after marrying Michelle in December 2021. As it turned out, Rathmore sailed through it by 10 points and it made for easy viewing on the other side of the world.

“We were in a campervan, and I was able to get a stream of the game at about 4:30am in the South Island, in the Marlborough region, watching it on a laptop in the back of a van in the middle of the night.

“It was a tough thing to miss but ultimately it worked out for the lads, they performed well, they did the job and I was confident they would. There is a strong panel there and if I was missing or someone else was missing, we have good subs who would step in.”

Having had that break and some time out of the country with work commitments in November, Murphy isn't in the mood for a rest from football like the Clifford brothers will undoubtedly require after this weekend.

“My body feels good, I’m feeling kind of fresh. I haven’t spoken to Jack (O’Connor), Jack’s been good, he’s left us and the lads involved with Fossa alone to focus on the clubs. I haven’t had an in-depth chat with him about it.

“I don’t think I need a huge break like David and Paudie who have been going consistently for 12 months playing a lot of football. I’m happy I’ll get involved soon after we finish up with Rathmore the next day but every player’s situation is different."

This will be Murphy’s 10th season with Kerry but there was never any question the 31-year-old wouldn’t return. Missing out on a starting spot following an injury in the league propels him.

“I suppose for a lot of years there I would have been starting and injury-free, and a big part of the challenge there is having a clear run of it with injuries.

“I got injured in the league last year, other guys came in and did very well and the team was performing well and winning, so then I was on the other side of that. As I knew, it was very hard to shift a guy that’s in there and fit and uninjured and playing well.”

From goalkeeper Kenneth O’Keeffe, brother of Declan, returning to Croke Park for the first time since an All-Ireland minor final with Kerry 27 years ago to Kerry’s No1 Shane Ryan turning from gamekeeper to poacher in the full-forward line, there are a plethora of side stories to Sunday’s final.

Having been on the same side last season, Murphy and Ryan are foes to Kerry coach Paddy Tally as they face his Galbally club. Radio silence is understandable.

“If someone asked me for info on Rathmore, I wouldn’t be giving it out, so I assume Paddy is the same,” he smiles.

“I haven't met or been talking to him in the last few weeks but look if they are exposed to Paddy at all and I’m not sure what his involvement is – but is he is a fantastic coach and any hand he lends to Galbally would be a big bonus for them, I think.”