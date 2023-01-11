Harty Cup quarter-final previews: Thurles and Colman's the tie of the round

CBC Cork v Cashel Community School, Kilmallock, 1.30pm

Cashel fell at this very juncture 12 months ago. Having come through a difficult group involving Ardscoil Rís and St Flannan’s before Christmas, their goal - and forgive us for stating the obvious here - is to travel at least one round further than they did last year.

2021 Tipperary minor Ben Currivan bagged four green flags in their group win over Flannan’s. He and 2021 Tipperary minor captain Ronan Connolly will endeavour to lead a Cashel upset.

Their opponents ambitions go beyond securing semi-final involvement. Pre Covid, Christians were beaten finalists in 2019 and ‘20 and beaten semi-finalists in 2018. They have eyes on the ultimate prize. That said, the manner in which they were caught late on in last year’s quarter-final by St Joseph’s Tulla means they won’t be looking beyond Wednesday’s last-eight clash.

Cork’s 2021 All-Ireland minor winning midfielder and half-forward, Mikey Finn and David Cremin, both from Midleton, won’t give the Cashel defence a moment’s rest. The pair struck 1-25 (0-17 frees) and 1-12 across the group stages respectively.

Verdict: CBC Cork.

Ardscoil Rís v Our Lady’s Templemore, UL 4G pitch, 1.30pm

Ardscoil Rís are bidding to reach a fourth Harty Cup semi-final since 2016. It’s an impressive level of consistency, but it is dwarfed by Templemore’s penultimate round involvement during the same period as the Tipperary nursery this afternoon chases a fifth semi-final appearance since 2016.

A look at the Ardscoil team from their two group victories shows just five players who featured in the school’s historic Croke Cup All-Ireland final win on St Patrick’s Day last year. This is a new Ardscoil side and yet they are in no way lacking for quality. Backboning their team are four members of the Clare minor side that reached the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final. They are full-back Seán McMahon, half-back Riain McNamara, midfielder Matthew O’Halloran, and full-forward Diarmuid Stritch.

Templemore, who advanced to the quarters as runners-up from their group, will look to Jamie Ormond, Paddy Phelan, and Ciarán O’Shea to drive their latest bid for a last four spot.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís.

Midleton CBS v De La Salle Waterford, Fethard 4G pitch, 1.30pm

A repeat of the 2020 quarter-final which Midleton won. De La Salle returned to the quarter-final juncture last year where they put four goals past Nenagh on their way to the semis.

Two of the handful of last year’s starters still walking the halls of De La Salle are 2021 Waterford minors Aaron O'Neill and Jack Twomey. Their respective performances in the Round 3 stalemate with CBC Cork was crucial in the Waterford school remaining alive in the competition. More of the same will be required at Dungarvan.

It’s a pair of 2021 All-Ireland winning Cork minors who drive the Midleton bus. A key cog in the defensive wheel is Cobh’s Timmy Wilk, while Jack Leahy of Dungourney has hit 1-23 (1-14 from the placed ball) in their two outings to date. They also have a third member of that all-conquering Cork team among their ranks, goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan.

Both teams have their gifted minors and so maybe this is a quarter-final that will be decided by whichever supporting cast can make their presence felt loudest.

Verdict: Midleton CBS.

Thurles CBS v St Colman’s Fermoy, Bansha, 1.30pm

Arguably the tie of the round. Thurles came through their group unbeaten with an average winning margin of 17 points and a goal average of three per game. Robbies Ryan and Stapleton, along with Tommy Maher, were scoring freely in the group stages. But they should expect to meet far stiffer defensive resistance at Bansha. Indeed, might Thurles be disadvantaged for not having been tested across their three group games.

St Colman’s corner-forward Jamie Magner comes into this game in scintillating form. He struck 3-15 across their two group outings, 0-12 of which came from the dead-ball. St Colman’s just need to be mindful that too much of the scoring load doesn’t sit with the Killavullen youngster. The Fermoy college have lost their last three quarter-final appearances and haven’t been to the semis enclosure since 2017. Can they rectify that here?

Verdict: Thurles CBS.