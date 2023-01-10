Kildare opt out of O'Byrne Cup game against Westmeath

Kildare have informed the Leinster council that they are unable to fulfil Wednesday night's O'Byrne Cup clash against Westmeath.
Glen Ryan's side have claimed they are unable to field a team for the game.
Kildare have several players involved in this week's Sigerson Cup.
They follow Louth who pulled out of their game against Wexford for similar reasons.
Kildare's game against Westmeath was due to take place in Kinnegad on Wednesday at 8pm.
The game was a dead rubber as neither side can qualify for the semi-finals.
There are now just three matches taking place on Wednesday, Meath face Longford, Offaly play Dublin, and Laois against Carlow.
Louth have already qualified for the semi-finals despite pulling out of the Wexford game.