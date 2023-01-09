Waterford's Walsh Park unavailable for league or championship games

Waterford have confirmed they will not be able to play their scheduled league and championship games in Walsh Park as it undergoes reconstruction.

The county board executive had hoped it would be possible to host home games there while the works were taking place at the Waterford city venue.

However, that is not possible and means their Munster SHC games against Limerick in Round 1 on April 23 and Clare in Round 3 on May 13 must take place elsewhere. Should the senior footballers beat Tipperary in their Munster quarter-final in Thurles, they would host Kerry in late April.

Davy Fitzgerald’s senior hurlers were also due to play three home Division 1, Group B games in Walsh Park - Dublin on February 5, Antrim on February 26 and Kilkenny on March 19.

In a statement releasing this evening, Waterford GAA confirmed: “Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the Phase 1 Redevelopment of Walsh Park has commenced.

“Following extensive discussions with the contractors and in order to meet the strict requirements of the six-month work programme, Walsh Park will not be available to host the scheduled inter-county games.

“Waterford GAA are currently in negotiations with Croke Park and the Munster Council regarding alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games and the details will be advised in due course.

“It is the intention that Walsh Park will be available to host Waterford GAA Club Championship games from July.”