Donal Vaughan: When you needed Leeroy Keegan he was there

Former Mayo defender Donie Vaughan has described his old team-mate Lee Keegan as “a machine” and his scoring record as “insane”.

Keegan has drawn the curtains on a Mayo senior career spanning 140 league and championship appearances in which he scored 8-71, 7-48 of that total in championship.

Reacting to his inter-county retirement, Vaughan says the Westport man’s presence in the team was a major confidence boost.

“It’s not sadness that you won’t get the chance to see him play for Mayo again. I wouldn’t say the county is in mourning because he gave unbelievable service to Mayo, but it does make you reflect on what he did for Mayo.

“I was lucky enough to play on the same line as him. Before you go out in any match, you look at the players around you and seeing Leeroy made you confident. You just knew no-one would outrun him, no-one would get around him and he would likely kick a couple of points.

“I think his greatest attribute was when you needed someone to stand up, he usually did. The amount of clutch plays he had down through the years, there’s too many of them to talk about. And he would do all of that while probably marking their best player.

“The stat that stands out to me is his scoring record. It’s insane for a back. He was a machine. His athleticism was incredible. Off the mark, he was so quick. His footwork, his agility, his kick, he had it all. You could beat him physically all day and he would keep coming back at you, smiling and laughing back at you.

“As a person, Leeroy is a great character. Bubbly, always smiling, a great team-mate. If you were down, he would give you a shout.”

Vaughan recalls Keegan being close to the axe from James Horan’s panel in 2011, the year he made his league and championship debuts.

“I think he had already been dropped from the panel by John O’Mahony the year before but there was some night where James said, ‘You’re on the edge here’. It was a game on the back pitch in MacHale Park. Leeroy went out and absolutely took the head off five or six fellas. James knew then he had the desire for it. He then goes on to become one of Mayo’s greatest ever players.”

The one Keegan performance that stands out for Vaughan is the 2017 All-Ireland final against Dublin when he kept Ciarán Kilkenny scoreless and fired a second-half goal.

“Kilkenny was a machine too for possession and movement. I know Leeroy had great battles with Diarmuid Connolly but he absolutely wiped Kilkenny that day.”

Ex-Mayo forward and TD Alan Dillon posted about his old colleague Keegan on Twitter: “Sad day for Mayo and GAA. A class act in every way. Outstanding servant to the jersey. A pleasure to have played alongside. Enjoy retirement.”

Ex-Ireland footballer and Mayo supporter Kevin Kilbane tweeted: “The great man himself. What a player! You gave us some great memories over the years. What a career. Mayo’s finest.”