Five players to watch in the 2023 Sigerson Cup 

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone/Ulster University)

Ulster University’s 2022 campaign came to an end at the quarter-final stage against DCU. The Dublin outfit looked comfortable four points up as the clock ticked down until Darragh Canavan sidestepped the goalkeeper and smashed the ball to the net.

Since then Canavan went on to endure a disappointing campaign with Tyrone before enjoying a superb club campaign, finishing as top scorer and helping Errigal Ciarán overcome Carrickmore in the county final.

Canavan is a trump card in a strong Ulster University hand for 2023 that includes Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty and Conor Cush. Their opening game is the stand-out tie as they take on Queen’s University.

Sean O'Leary (Kerry/UL)

Last month former Kerry underage star Sean O’Leary completed a remarkable comeback after he was seriously injured in a car crash 18 months ago. The Kilcummin native was called into Peter Keane’s extended squad in 2021 before a collision left him with two broken legs.

At first, he feared amputation. In surgery, a series of titanium rods were inserted in both legs. Within weeks he was planning his comeback and still dreaming of playing for Kerry. In December he took an important first step, returning to competitive action at wing-back with UL.

Conor Corbett (Cork/DCU)

Cork’s 2023 started on an optimistic note with a convincing win over Kerry in the McGrath Cup and a long-awaited senior debut for 2019 All-Ireland minor-winning star Conor Corbett.

The minor captain had his progress interrupted by Covid and a cruciate injury. His 1-7 that 2019 September day will live long in the memory as it helped the Rebels end a 19-year drought. Corbett will make up a star-studded DCU forward line that can also call upon Galway’s Robert Finnerty, Meath’s Matthew Costello, Dublin’s Lorcan O’Dell and Donegal’s Oisin Gallen.

Cormac Egan (Offaly/UCD)

John Divilly’s side travel to Cork to play MTU in their opening fixture. UCD have the most Sigerson Cup wins in the tournament’s history although haven’t reached a final since their 2018 victory. Hoping to change that is Cormac Egan.

The Offaly All-Ireland winning U20 star struggled with a serious hamstring injury for almost a year. After a recurrence last April, he went to London for surgery. With new boss Liam Kearns watching on, the Tullamore clubman now has the ideal opportunity to start 2023 with a bang.

Tony Brosnan (Kerry/MTU)

Twelve Kerry players were nominated for an All-Star in 2022. From the All-Ireland final starting team, three were not. One was midfielder David Moran. The other two were in their forward line.

Tony Brosnan started both games in the Munster championship and scored 0-4. He then played a total of three minutes across the rest of their campaign. His 2022 Sigerson Cup ended in disappointment as he was sent off during their defeat against eventual champions NUIG. Add it all together and there is enough motivation to charge a bright campaign.

The Dr Crokes clubman famously made national headlines 12 months ago after he and Jack Savage played two games, the opening round of Sigerson Cup and the McGrath Cup, in the space of a couple of hours. 2023 looks to be just as hectic and he has already played for Jack O’Connor’s side. After kicking 0-6 on Sunday, Brosnan now has a chance to maintain form and continue his charge towards a spot in the Kingdom’s front six.