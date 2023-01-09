Glen's poise under pressure carries Derrymen through to showpiece 

Glen 1-11 Moycullen 0-12

Taken under the favourite headings of entertainment and drama, the first and second halves of this All-Ireland club semi-final were not even third cousins, once removed. There was no relation, no comparison.

The first half was so lacking in atmosphere it might as well have been played in a county library. There was an almost sterile feel to proceedings for that first half an hour.

But to start with the bustling second period, to prioritise it above the opening half, would be to shine a light on Glen’s jitteriness and unnecessary last-ditch defending ahead of their authoritative and assertive opening act.

We don’t think that is right or proper. And so, while the opening 30 minutes was the less glamorous of the two halves, that’s where we’re going to start. Maybe there’s meaning in that. That an All-Ireland semi-final on January 8 did not require glamour. It required, instead, the basics, and for the basics to be done right. And for much of the opening half, particularly the first quarter, there could be no faulting Malachy O’Rourke’s charges on that front.

It was during this period where they laid down the first blocks of a lead they would not relinquish all day long.

By the 10th minute, the first-time Ulster champions were four to the good. It was a lead that could have been even greater had Glen done better with two half goal chances.

That opening 10 minutes was one large contrast of Glen sharpness and Moycullen sheepishness.

The first-time Connacht champions couldn’t have been any less urgent in how they went about their business. On too many occasions in the opening quarter did they sleepwalk into a large group of Glen defenders where they were quickly relieved of possession.

Glen’s third point on nine minutes to go three up stemmed from Moycullen centre-back David Wynne standing static as he waited for a Dessie Conneely pass to fall into his hands. Conor Glass leant in, took control of possession, and set in train a Glen move that ended with Danny Tallon converting a free.

Equally as impressive as Emmet Bradley and Ethan Doherty’s opening points was Glen’s defensive workrate. Ryan Dougan’s block on Conneely typified their no-frills approach.

Moycullen, though it took them an age, eventually got on the board and themselves into the contest. A Dessie Conneely free had them belatedly off the mark after 18 minutes.

Their next two points - another Conneely free and fine Peter Cooke kick - both came from Glen players overcarrying possession in the face of stiff Moycullen pressure.

Ethan Doherty’s second on 25 minutes ended a 15-minute Glen wait for a white flag, with Emmett Bradley then adding his second. Their 0-6 to 0-4 interval advantage was not reflective of their first-half grip. That anomaly, mind, was corrected 41 seconds after the restart when Tiarnán Flannagan booted the ball to the opposition net.

On three occasions in the third quarter, the Glen’s lead was five strong. Fast forward to injury-time and not only are they clinging to a two-point lead but throwing themselves at Peter Cooke’s attempts to manufacture a game-winning goal.

When the Glen management comes to review and reflect on this semi-final in the coming days, the failure of their players to either hold or grow this third-quarter advantage is where there will be concern. Following Conor Glass’ 45th minute point to put them 1-9 to 0-8 ahead, they raised only two more white flags in the 20 minutes that came after.

The other concern for Malachy O’Rourke, as he plots a first All-Ireland title for a club that hadn’t even won a senior county 14 months ago, is the extent to which Watty Graham’s struggled with the Moycullen press.

The majority of Dessie Conneely’s five second half frees came from restarts that crashed against the green wall.

Conneely will be sick with himself for the one second half free he missed. That placed-ball opportunity on 55 minutes had its roots in a short Glen restart handled on the ground. Had the target been hit, it would have represented a third Moycullen point on the spin and the gap would have been back to one.

But shrinking the gap to the minimum proved beyond Moycullen during a final quarter where they had control of the wheel.

A Michael Warnock point settled the Glen, ditto Cathal Mulholland’s score four minutes later.

It wasn’t particularly pretty from the Derrymen. They won’t care. That they had just enough poise under pressure was the bottom line.

Their odyssey continues.

Scorers for Glen: E Bradley (0-3, 0-1 free), D Tallon (0-3, 0-1 free); T Flannagan (1-0); E Doherty (0-2); C Mulholland, M Warnock, C Glass (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moycullen: D Conneely (0-8, 0-8 frees); P Cooke (0-2); O Gallagher, N Walsh (0-1 each).

Glen: C Bradley; C Carville, R Dougan, C Mulholland; T Flannagan, M Warnock, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, J Doherty, C Convery; C McGuckian, D Tallon, A Doherty.

Subs: C McCabe for Convery (38 mins); S O’Hara for Doherty (52).

Moycullen: A Power; E Kelly, C Corcoran, N Mulcahy; M O’Reilly, D Wynne, A Claffey; G Davoren, P Kelly; T Clarke, N Walsh, P Cooke; S Kelly, O Gallagher, D Conneely.

Subs: F McDonagh for Walsh (53 mins); C Bohan for P Kelly (58); D Cox for O’Reilly (60).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).