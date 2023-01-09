Moran still king in the key piece of Croke Park real estate

IT is getting on for 15 years since Colm Cooper’s poised finish – what else? - at the Hill 16 end torpedoed one of the most stirring Croke Park comebacks since the turn of the century.

Conor Counihan’s Cork, nine points down and flagging in the All-Ireland semi-final replay, recovered their verve for a pair of goals as they surged from nine points down to set up the greatest miracle since Moses struck the rock.

Cooper rose above the mayhem in the 68th minute to steer Kerry to safety, but murderball was rampant moments earlier as Diarmuid Murphy’s kick out was sky-raffled. Greeting it first, and highest, was David Moran, a callow, raw-boned Kerry teenager introduced late in the day by Kerry manager Pat O’Shea with the express instruction to disrupt the surging red tide.

More than 14 arduous seasons and failing knees later, Moran was still flying high Sunday as Kerins O’Rahillys sought to engineer an unlikely, late Houdini Act in the first All-Ireland Club semi-final against the favoured Kilmacud Crokes.

It was stirring, almost inspiring, watching Moran rage against Father Time as the Strand Road men launched one final assault on the back of his aerial authority. It might have stretched the most creative comic-book storylines for Moran to fist home the equalising goal from Jack Savage’s Hail Mary free but he damn near managed it, Dara Mullin rerouting his goal-bound effort towards the Cusack Stand as Kilmacud counted their blessings.

It should never have come to that, the Dublin side clearly superior throughout. But the sight of the finishing line, not to mention Moran in full flight, was enough to put them in full-blown retreat in the final ten minutes.

The facile assumption is that Moran went out on his shield one last time on one of his favourite pieces of real estate, and for even the most uninspirable sort, it ties the remaining pieces of a proud career into a nice bundle for a man who will be 35 this summer. But such is facile for the reason that we don’t get to sketch his last acts. Moran does. He finished last year an All-Ireland champion for the third time, and led Kerins O’Rahilly’s to a somewhat unlikely first Munster club title before Christmas. He hasn’t hinted in either direction what 2023 holds, and to be sure, Jack O’Connor won’t be authoring his veteran leader’s retirement scroll anytime soon – especially with Joe O’Connor, his putative replacement, out for the guts of the season.

In an era where there are starters and finishers, Kerry could make productive use of Moran’s shovel hands and steady head in the final quarter of games. In Jack O’Connor’s bullpen, he remains the archetypal midfield closer.

DRIVING FORCE: David Moran of Kerins O'Rahilly's in action against Shane Horan of Kilmacud Crokes. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Ideally Moran would have one last shot at an All-Ireland club final ahead of him, but it was largely his own toil that brought them closer than they ought on Sunday. This wouldn’t be seen as a swashbuckling Kerins O’Rahillys team, despite the presence of at least three Kerry forwards of recent vintage in their arsenal. They were nervous and too often ragged, and it says plenty about Kilmacud’s obsession with avenging last year’s final nightmare that they facilitated Strand Road’s tardy surge. With their decorated air marshall dominating midfield possession – why Kilmacud continually offered him fodder is another question – Jack Savage’s points from frees kept the semi-final simmering to the last act.

It will frustrate the Tralee keeper, Shane Foley, no end that he dropped the ball that allowed Hugh Kenny claim the 34th-minute goal that should have set Crokes free. When the corner forward pointed again a minute later, it was a seven-point game ready to stick a fork in – it was done.

However Tommy Walsh and Conor Hayes pointed as O’Rahilly’s finally disengaged the handbrake. On the trains to the capital, Tralee folk were basing their confidence on the possibility that with Munster won, their men would thrive in bonus territory and deliver the free-wheeling performance they seem capable of.

Cormac Coffey raided less frequently with the responsibility of Shane Walsh to deal with, but his 53rd-minute point from range was the Galway’s scoresmith’s solitary contribution from play. It restored Crokes’ 1-13 to 0-10 lead but Moran was revving up for a grandstand finale, aided by a redeeming stop from Foley when Kilmacud finisher Luke Ward wound up for the killshot.

Moran cut a forlorn figure after his 2021 county final in Tralee against Strand Road’s keenest rivals, Austin Stacks, lasted a mere two minutes due to a freak groin injury. But 2022 was good to him, his club, his county and his family. His wife Sinead is due their second child in the spring and he runs a sought-after accountancy practice.

Croke Park on Sunday saw the very best numbers Moran can still offer. Jack O’Connor would say it adds up to plenty for the Kingdom this year and many will agree.

But only one opinion matters.