Christy O'Connor: Brennan and Crokes will take more lessons than negatives 

Moran turns back the years

Surely it couldn’t happen? With David Moran around, it could, especially with the way he had been fielding kickouts all afternoon. With Kilmacud Crokes only three points ahead in the dying moments after Kerins O’Rahillys had built up massive momentum, goalkeeper Conor Ferris inexplicably launched his last kickout in the direction of Moran, who secured it amongst a forest of stretched arms.

He was fouled but Moran launched the ball into Tommy Walsh, who knocked it down to the inrushing Jack Savage. After his momentum forced him to ground, Savage tried to handpass the ball across the goal but it was picked up by Dan O’Brien, who booted it over the sideline. O’Rahillys won a free from that possession and Savage’s floated ball dropped just on the edge of the square. Despite Ferris coming for it and Kilmacud having two more players directly under the ball, Moran got his fist to it before Dara Mullin caught it to avert the danger. Game over.

Kilmacud were the better team but it would almost have been fitting if O’Rahillys had forced the match to extra-time through Moran, who was outstanding. He made more plays (25) than anyone else but the way in which he ruled the skies rekindled memories of the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo, when Moran delivered one of his greatest displays for Kerry.

Moran no longer has the legs to get him up and down the pitch like he used to. He doesn’t shoot as much anymore either (he only had one shot here) but his guile, power, experiece and presence lit up this match like a fireball. In total, he was responsible for winning nine kickouts, not all of which were secured clean, but his effect on restarts – both O’Rahillys and Kilmacud’s - was a defining factor in his side getting as close as they did.

In total, O’Rahillys won 17 of their long kickouts, as well as five Kilmacud long restarts. Four of those O’Rahillys kickouts were aimed at Moran and, while he didn’t win possession on those plays, Crokes had committed so many bodies around him that O’Rahillys won the break when the ball went over Moran and the Kilmacud bodies trying to shut him down.

Hugh Kenny was the TG4 man-of-the-match afterwards. He had a fine game, scoring 1-2, but similar to the Ballygunner-Ballyhale All-Ireland semi-final when Stephen O’Keeffe was clearly the best player on the pitch, Moran was hands-down the most influential player yesterday.

He was a colossus.

Glen get the job done – just

For the first time in the match, the Glen kickout had come under pressure. Moycullen hadn’t won a Glen kickout all game and then Moycullen won two of Conlann Bradley’s restarts towards the end of the third quarter, both of which resulted in Peter Cooke shots.

One of those converted Cooke attempts reduced the margin to three points, when Bradley showed his kicking prowess. Moycullen had pressed hard and high across the 45-metre line but Ethan Doherty had drifted in behind the cover across midfield and Bradley’s arrow into that pocket was perfect. Doherty got the pass off to Conor Glass, who split the posts to push the margin out to four.

There were still over 15 minutes to play but it felt like a huge score. It was but, while Glass was one of seven different Glen scorers from play to contribute 1-9, compared to just three Moycullen scorers from play for just 0-4, the Galway champions will have huge regrets.

Their high press late on, when they won four Glen kickouts, reflected their intensity. They had four more shots than Glen in the last quarter and, while Moycullen were forced to chase down a five-point lead on three separate occasions in that period, their conversion rate in that quarter was only 40%.

Some of Glen’s defensive play was brilliant but two of those four Moycullen misses were shots blocked while Cooke and Dessie Conneely were wide from chances players of their class would be expected to convert.

Over the 60-plus minutes, Glen’s conversion rate was only marginally better than their opponents (52% to 50%). But a goal was always going to be decisive, and Tiarnán Flannagan’s strike just after half-time meant that Moycullen had to go chasing even harder in a game they never had control of, having relinquished that platform from the first ten minutes.

Moycullen are a hugely powerful, strong and physical team and, while they did really well on their own long kickouts, they were still never able to profit from that possession like Glen were from their own restarts – the Derry champions mined 0-6 off Bradley’s kickouts. Moycullen made up some of that ground on Glen turnovers, registering 0-5 from that source.

On the other hand, Moycullen were never able to inflict debilitating damage on turnovers because this Glen side are excellent at shutting down the type of goals Moycullen are capable of scoring from that source. That was particularly evident against Westport and Tourlestrane in Connacht, even though Moycullen didn’t raise a green flag against Tourlestrane.

Moycullen never looked like scoring a goal here. Conversely, Glen could have had at least two. Danny Tallon blasted over the bar in the second half when the goal was gaping. In the end, one green flag was just about enough.

Just.

Kilmacud back to where they wanted to be

In his post-match interview on TG4, Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan’s frustration was obvious. “Very disappointed with aspects of the performance,” he said.

Part of Brennan’s frustration stemmed from the free count, 30-8, against them, where he described some of referee Niall Cullen’s decisions as “madness”. O’Rahillys scored 0-6 from frees compared to just 0-1 for the Dublin champions, but Brennan will still look on the positives and negatives from this game in equal measure.

The 0-14 they coughed up was the most Kilmacud have conceded all year (along with the Leinster quarter-final against Naas) but this was their fifth clean sheet in a row. Apart from their rout against Templeogue Synge Street in Dublin, and the Naas game, Crokes scored more here than they had in any of their other eight games since the start of the Dublin championship last autumn.

After scoring 0-9 in the Leinster final, Shane Walsh only scored 0-2, just one from play. Walsh was well marshalled by Cormac Coffey. Walsh made 15 plays overall but, while he kicked two shots short, Walsh had two assists and he set up two goalscoring chances for Hugh Kenny and Luke Ward, both of which were well saved by Shane Foley. If that second chance from Ward had been nailed in the 57th minute, there would have been no need for the late flashing lights.

Brennan will focus more on the positives and lessons than any negatives. Crokes could have had four goals. Craig Dias had 16 possessions but he was never the attacking and penetrative threat he had been from charging through the middle, scoring just one point from three shots. Paul Mannion was also togged out yesterday.

Kilmacud also dealt fairly well with the aerial threat of Tommy Walsh, but that was more down to restricting that supply further out the field. Theo Clancy performed well on Walsh but he was well assisted with Crokes always having a plus-one player back in front of the pair.

O’Rahillys kicked 11 long balls into Walsh, winning six, with five points coming off that possession. Walsh only had six possessions but he scored one point, had an assist, was fouled for a free, had a hand in another score, while he palmed that late long ball down for Savage, which could have ended up in a score. Another ball from Coffey aimed towards Walsh was picked up by Barry John Keane, who slotted a point before half-time.

In the end, Crokes know full well that they should have had the game put to bed a lot earlier. That has been a trend since the Dublin county final. But they’re still back in the only place they wanted to be after last February’s harrowing final extra-time defeat.