O'Rourke delighted with Glen's drive to go again 

The sole downside to winning a first county senior title, if you could even call it that, is what comes next.

When that long wait has been ended, there is always the risk that the history-making players will fatten on their accomplishments and lack the same hunger to go again and back up that maiden crown.

When Watty Graham’s conquered Derry for the first time in November 2021, manager Malachy O’Rourke held no such fears. He knew this team was about a whole lot more than one Derry crown, even allowing for how difficult that crown was to take hold of.

“When a club wins a county title for the first time in their history, it is very easy for fellas to dine out on that for a while and for fellas to take it easy next year and say, ‘we might get back another year’. But right from the start this year, the boys showed hunger,” O’Rourke began.

“Other lads that mightn’t have played as much last year, the likes of Cathal Mulholland, who scored a brilliant point in the second half. Cathal missed most of last year with an injury, he did an awful lot of work to get himself back and be ready to play this year. There were other boys like that, as well.

“I knew the boys were really hungry, but Derry is a very tough county to get through. We couldn’t look ahead at all. It was just navigating that. Once we did, we then set our sights on Ulster and just delighted to be here.”

If beating Moycullen bought them an All-Ireland final ticket, it was beating Kilcoo in Ulster that told them they were good enough to make the final.

“Kilcoo, we said before the Ulster final, are the standard-bearers. They were in an All-Ireland final, came back to win Ulster and then the All-Ireland. So, you can’t get much better than that. We were judging ourselves off them.

“The fact that we came so close the year before and were then able to come back and beat them, no doubt it does help the confidence. We knew if we got our own game right, we wouldn’t be far away.”

Looking ahead to the All-Ireland decider, O’Rourke happily conceded that Kilmacud hold an advantage by virtue of having been visitors to the final in the not-so-distant past.

“Probably history does show that it is an advantage in that a lot of teams that are beat, they come back and win it the next year. And Kilmacud will feel that they could have won it last year.

“They have an awful lot of quality. They also have an awful lot of experience playing in Croke Park. They have played a lot of their games there, so they have a lot of advantages in their favour. But that’s another part of the challenge.”

On how the Glen got there, the manager knows it shouldn’t have come to all 15 players standing in the large parallelogram trying - and succeeding - to prevent a game-winning Moycullen goal in the fifth minute of injury-time.

“We were in a good position and maybe through our own fault, we made a couple of mistakes and let them back into it.”