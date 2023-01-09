Liam Cahill glad of home comforts as Tipp supporters turn out to back new regime

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group A

Tipperary 2-22

Clare 0-20

A strong home turnout greeted Liam Cahill’s first win as Tipperary manager on his return to native soil and their messiah figure hopes to ride the wave of public goodwill all year.

Over 3,000 spectators crowded into MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, to witness the earliest signs of pre-season progress under their new manager – as well as a first win since beating Antrim last March.

There was encouragement in Michael Breen appearing to grow into the full-back jersey, in the ball-winning industry of Gearóid O’Connor at centre-forward (his free-taking accuracy a bonus, too), and in corner-forward Seán Ryan’s deceptive ability to gain possession and carve out goal-scoring opportunities; all making compelling cases for further involvement this spring.

There was also the assured impact of Séamus Kennedy, relocated to wing-forward apart from 10 minutes covering centre-back when Bryan O’Mara was sin-binned.

“The modern game is about being able to get around the field and Séamus Kennedy is such a versatile player, he can play anywhere,” said Cahill. “A very intelligent player, a very athletic player. We’re looking for options everywhere across the field.”

That they are and that they increasingly have options after an improved performance which featured 12 different scorers, up from four against Waterford midweek, with Enda Heffernan and Conor Stakelum others to both impress and score.

As for those not present with injuries: John McGrath (Achilles tendon rupture)? “He’d have a chance, progressing nicely. He has a lot of work put in. That was a fairly horrific injury he got. He’s on the mend and on the way back.”

Barry Heffernan and Craig Morgan (cruciate knee injuries)? “Towards the end of the league, I’d say, before we’ll really know where we stand with them.”

The crowd were first given major cause to cheer in the 24th minute. Ryan, who had earlier forced a fine save from Éamonn Foudy, made no mistake when in on goal again, with Alan Tynan supplying the decisive pass. Tipp ahead now, 1-6 to 0-8.

Then, after Davy Conroy was hauled down by O’Mara for a penalty, Barry Hogan produced a stunning flying save to push Peter Duggan’s penalty over the bar; a second Tipp penalty save in two games after Rhys Shelly’s midweek heroics.

Tipp kept it level to the break, 1-10 to 0-13, and had two penalties of their own in five second-half minutes. Both won by Jake Morris, both taken by Jason Forde. One pushed over by Foudy, one unstoppable to the bottom corner.

“Delighted to see the big Tipp following, absolutely thrilled to see the Tipp people supporting the lads again, not that they ever didn’t support them. But it’s just great to see the goodwill behind the team. Really happy with that,” said Cahill.

“There’s change and that’s what change does. It brings a little bit of curiosity and excitement.

“At this time of year, it’s about visiting this work-rate taste early that comes into your mouth, trying to get comfortable with it, practicing it. Because that’s what’s going to come later on when the real business end comes.

“Like every inter-county team, these guys are working really hard. Really happy with the way they’re training. A heavy block, as usual. It’s January and just trying to get work into the legs and trying to put a little stamp on what we’re doing. So far, so good.”

Brian Lohan’s Clare, like Tipperary against Waterford, showed signs of rust on their first outing of 2023, spraying 15 wides. He had positives to take home too, especially in his debutants. Among those he namechecked, “excellent” keeper Foudy made three eye-catching saves and “really good” corner-back Adam Hogan, a Harty Cup winner last year, turned in a busy shift.

Robin Mounsey, Davy Conroy, Mark Rodgers, and substitute Diarmuid Ryan struck 0-13 between them from play, while Lohan was happy to see returns for Aidan McCarthy and Séadna Morey, although the latter had to exit early with a head injury.

“Overall, not too bad but big room for improvement,” was Lohan’s assessment. “They were a bit sharper than we were all over the field really. From the start of the game, they were winning those breaking balls that we weren't winning.

“Even though we didn't win the game, a lot of guys did well for us and we'd be hoping that they'll get better.”

Scorers for Tipperary: G O’Connor (0-8, 6 frees, 1 65); J Forde 1-3 (1-1 pens); S Ryan (1-1); C Stakelum (0-2); B Hogan (free), E Heffernan, S Kennedy, A Tynan, J Morris, M Kehoe, C O’Dwyer, Johnny Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: P Duggan (0-5, 3 frees, 1 pen); R Mounsey (0-4); D Conroy, M Rodgers, D Ryan (0-3 each); P Crotty, A McCarthy (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; J Quigley, M Breen, G Ryan; E Heffernan, B O'Mara, B McGrath; P Cadell, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, G O'Connor, A Tynan; S Ryan, M Kehoe, J Morris.

Subs: C McCarthy for G Ryan (h-t), J Forde for Kehoe (48), C O’Dwyer for Tynan (55), Johnny Ryan for Cadell (55), C Bowe for Morris (62), J Campion for Stakelum (66), Jack Ryan for S Ryan (68).

Black card: B O’Mara (28-35+3).

CLARE: É Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, C Nolan; B O’Connell, D Lohan, C Galvin; P Donnellan, S Morey; P Duggan, D Conroy, P Crotty; R Mounsey, A McCarthy, M Rodgers.

Subs: D Ryan for Morey (31 inj), A Shanagher for Crotty (h-t), D McInerney for Galvin (50), D Fitzgerald for Nolan (50), J Conneally for O’Connell (55), R Taylor for Hogan (70+4 inj), O O’Donnell for Lohan (70+7 inj).

Referee: É Stapleton (Limerick).