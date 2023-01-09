'He’s a phenomenal man, a phenomenal person, a phenomenal player' - David Moran urged to play on

After delivering a resounding individual display albeit in defeat, Kerins O’Rahilly’s manager William Harmon sees no reason why David Moran can’t extend his inter-county career into a 16th season.

“Tell me if there is a better midfielder in Kerry,” Harmon gushes. “He’s a phenomenal man, a phenomenal person, a phenomenal player. Today out there, I’m looking forward to watching back – I think some of the fielding was top of the range stuff and I think he gave a real exposition of high-fielding and catching. He deserves that because he’s put in a massive effort.”

Not that Harmon would pressurise 34-year-old Moran to keep going for Kerry but he can speak highly of his performances throughout the club season.

“I think he has (another year in him for Kerry) but I suppose the only man that can answer that is David Moran. He was phenomenal all year I thought. If you watch all the games, against Templenoe in the county final he was brilliant. David Moran will take time out, reflect, it’s been a long two years. We’ve had not much break over two years, so I think David is the only man to answer that.”

Harmon agreed the only goal of the game in the third quarter hurt his side.

“I think we were a point down and it came at a vital stage and it seemed to act as a bit of a buffer and we were a bit helter-skelter for a few minutes.

“We composed ourselves for the last quarter but it was probably just too little, too late. That goal, we then had to stretch that bit more and that gave them a few more gaps that we hadn’t given them.”

He also touched on how close Moran came to forcing extra-time at the death when Dara Mullin cleared his fisted effort off the line.

“We genuinely believed (we could win). We knew we had to improve on our performances from the Munster campaign. We genuinely believed if we performed on the day, if we got a bit of luck on the day then you never know what could have happened.

“Even at the end there guys, if David Moran’s punch had got into the net it was a level game. What could have happened after that, we don’t know.”

When the dust settles, O’Rahilly's will have plenty to look back on with pride, Harmon noted. “We won our first club championship in 12 years, won our first Munster championship ever. To me, that is a huge achievement. We'd love to have been in an All-Ireland final but when everyone looks back on the year they'll say, 'Do you know what, that was a good year'.”