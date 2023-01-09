David Clifford feeling the benefit of split season and full Fossa focus 

David Clifford feels his quadruple playing commitments have been made easier by the split season.

Between club, county, division and college, next Sunday’s All-Ireland junior club final will be a remarkable eighth decider he has played in the 2022-23 season, the previous being McGrath Cup, Division 1 and All-Ireland finals with Kerry (he missed the Munster win over Limerick through injury), a Sigerson with UL, senior county championship with East Kerry and premier junior county and provincial showdowns with Fossa.

Turning 24 later this month, another All-Ireland title would cap an incredible season for the 2022 footballer of the year who will extend his haul of games to 35 against Stewartstown Harps.

Asked about how he has endured the hefty schedule, he said: “A lot easier this year, in fairness. Like, every other year you would have been playing a game here and there whatever then coming back to Kerry and maybe training once a week. Whereas the nature of the split season (means) you were able to give your sole focus to one of them.

“I know we had East Kerry in the middle of it but that’s keeping you sharp. You’re playing with your friends in East Kerry no more than you’re playing with your friends here and in fairness the lads make it very easy for us to slot back in. There’s no nonsense around us or anything, we’re like everyone else so it’s great.”

Elder brother Paudie is set to play his 34th game in Croke Park this weekend and the siblings are due a rest before returning to Kerry colours when David will captain the Kingdom.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a break at some stage but the body is good. The (Fossa management) lads have been very good. Our training has been intense but never taxing and that’s been the same with all the teams we’ve been with. The body is fresh so looking forward to next week.”

The four-time All-Star admits reaching an All-Ireland final with Fossa was more of an aspiration compared to his aims of doing so with his county.

“Getting there with Kerry is special. Getting there with Fossa is something that we thought could happen but at times felt it wasn’t going to happen because of the nature of the Kerry championship being so tough. So, we’re there now but a lot of the good work will be undone if we don’t get over the line next week and that’s where all the focus is now.”

The eight-day turnaround to the final is a positive, he explains. "When you’re going up to Croke Park and it’s such a big occasion I think it gets in fellas’ heads as much when they only have a week. The week is really focused on recovery and tinkering things, so I actually think the week’s break is great.”