O'Byrne Cup round-up: Louth and Longford make it two from two

Louth's impressive start to 2023 continued with a narrow victory over Kildare which puts Mickey Harte's side on the brink of a place in the semi-finals of the O'Byrne Cup.

Louth followed up their midweek win against Westmeath with a 0-14 to 1-10 triumph over the Lilywhites in Newbridge, Louth bouncing back from a slow start to lead by three points at the break, Sam Mulroy's free-taking proving a huge factor.