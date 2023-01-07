O'Byrne Cup round-up: Louth and Longford make it two from two

impressive start to 2023 continued with a narrow victory over which puts Mickey Harte's side on the brink of a place in the semi-finals of the O'Byrne Cup.
Louth followed up their midweek win against Westmeath with a 0-14 to 1-10 triumph over the Lilywhites in Newbridge, Louth bouncing back from a slow start to lead by three points at the break, Sam Mulroy's free-taking proving a huge factor.
Louth held on during a second-half surge from the hosts, Mick O'Grady grabbing the game's only goal before the Wee County held on by the narrowest margin.
meanwhile bounced back from that opening Group A defeat to record a resounding win over in The Downs on Saturday.
Dessie Dolan's side were in free-scoring form and Wexford proved no match on the scoreboard and precious little on the field either, going down 1-16 to 0-06.
In Group Bracked up a second win in the space of the week as they handily saw off the challenge of . The Pearse Park encounter was all too one-sided as Longford eased up 0-15 to 0-04 victors.
Things were somewhat more competitive in Tullamore wheregot their season off to an impressive start with a five-point victory over . Oisin McConville's side did their best to keep with the hosts but Anton Sullivan's second-half penalty put too much daylight between the sides and Offaly saw out a spirited win.