O'Byrne Cup round-up: Louth and Longford make it two from two

Mickey Harte's men cling on for narrow victory over Kildare while Westmeath and Offaly also celebrate victories
O'Byrne Cup round-up: Louth and Longford make it two from two

CLOSE QUARTERS: Liam Doyle of Wexford in action against Jamie Gonoud of Westmeath during the O'Byrne Cup Group A Round 2 match between Westmeath and Wexford at The Downs GAA club in Mullingar, Westmeath. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 18:24
Staff

Louth's impressive start to 2023 continued with a narrow victory over Kildare which puts Mickey Harte's side on the brink of a place in the semi-finals of the O'Byrne Cup.

Louth followed up their midweek win against Westmeath with a 0-14 to 1-10 triumph over the Lilywhites in Newbridge, Louth bouncing back from a slow start to lead by three points at the break, Sam Mulroy's free-taking proving a huge factor. 

Louth held on during a second-half surge from the hosts, Mick O'Grady grabbing the game's only goal before the Wee County held on by the narrowest margin.

Westmeath meanwhile bounced back from that opening Group A defeat to record a resounding win over Wexford in The Downs on Saturday. 

Dessie Dolan's side were in free-scoring form and Wexford proved no match on the scoreboard and precious little on the field either, going down 1-16 to 0-06. 

In Group B Longford racked up a second win in the space of the week as they handily saw off the challenge of Carlow. The Pearse Park encounter was all too one-sided as Longford eased up 0-15 to 0-04 victors. 

Things were somewhat more competitive in Tullamore where Offaly got their season off to an impressive start with a five-point victory over Wicklow. Oisin McConville's side did their best to keep with the hosts but Anton Sullivan's second-half penalty put too much daylight between the sides and Offaly saw out a spirited win.  

More in this section

Nugent hat-trick helps Galbally past Dunmore MacHales Nugent hat-trick helps Galbally past Dunmore MacHales
Brídiní Óga players celebrate with the Junior Club All Ireland Cup 7/1/2023 It's Millar time as Antrim's Brídíní Óga make history
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Veterans rise to help Stewartstown past Clifden in extra-time
<p>GROUND BATTLE: Dublin’s Alex Considine with Niall O’Connor and Eoghan Campbell of Antrim. Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr</p>

Flanagan puts on a show as Donoghue's Dublin reign gets off to flyer 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s