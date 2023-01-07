Flanagan puts on a show as Donoghue's Dublin reign gets off to flyer 

Walsh Cup, Round 1: Dublin 3-26 Antrim 2-22

Technically this was Micheal Donoghue's first outing as Dublin manager though if Joe Flanagan can keep up this sort of form, it may very well be remembered as the day the Naomh Barrog man hit the inter-county scene.

A star of his club's run to the last four of the Leinster club intermediate championship, centre-forward Flanagan took the step up in his stride and hit Antrim for 14 points at Parnell Park.

All but three of those came from placed balls in the absence of regular free-taker Donal Burke though Flanagan looked the part in open play too, doing his chances of further inclusion no harm at all.

Dublin will return to duty next weekend against Donoghue's native Galway when the standard will inevitably rise though Darren Gleeson's Antrim gave a strong account of themselves.

Twice Walsh Cup holders Dublin looked set to put this Round 1 tie to bed, when they led by eight points after 28 minutes, and when they were six clear in the third quarter, but twice Antrim fought back and with 10 minutes to go they'd managed to make a level game of it, 2-20 apiece.

From there, Dublin pulled decisively clear with 1-6 to Antrim's 0-2 in the closing 10 minutes or so to take the spoils.

Substitute Andrew Jamieson-Murphy from county finalists Na Fianna hit 1-2 and Dublin's third goal deep into stoppage time which killed off the Saffrons for good.

It was a useful early season workout for both sides with veteran Neil McManus again leading the line up front for Antrim who were minus their Dunloy contingent ahead of the All-Ireland senior club final.

They lined out with just a third of the team that started last summer's Joe McDonagh Cup final defeat of Kerry though pushed the hosts hard for 60 minutes until they eventually caved in.

For Dublin, who are currently working off an extended 50-man panel under Donoghue, the sight of Cian Boland in action again was heartening after missing virtually all of 2022 through injury.

Opportunity is knocking throughout the team with 10 players from last year's panel, including the likes of Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey and Cian O'Callaghan, unavailable this season and while Daire Gray is already established in the team, his positioning at full-back was intriguing.

Eoghan O'Donnell, last season's captain who switched to the football setup after the hurlers' Championship exit, was listed among the substitutes but didn't feature.

Ballinteer's Glenn Whelan hit Dublin's first goal and they opened up an eight-point lead but couldn't push on and led by just 1-14 to 1-12 at half-time.

A second goal early in the second-half, this time from rising Cuala star Liam Murphy, helped to re-establish a six-point lead though, again, they couldn't pull clear and Niall McKenna's brilliantly taken 47th minute goal for Antrim helped them to ultimately draw level early in the final quarter.

Dublin weren't to be denied though and reeled off scores from Cian Boyle, the excellent Cian O'Sullivan, Darach McBride and late goalscorer Murphy to take the win.

Dublin scorers: J Flanagan (0-14, 8 frees, 3 65s); A Jamieson-Murphy (1-2, 1 free); G Whelan (1-1); L Murphy (1-0); C O'Sullivan, C O'Leary (0-2); D Gray, C Costello, C Boland, C Boyle, D McBride (0-1).

Antrim scorers: N McKenna (1-2); R McMullan (1-1); J McNaughton (0-4, 2 frees); M Bradley (0-4); N McManus (0-3, 1 free); C Bohill, P Boyle (0-2); E Campbell, C McKernan, D McKernan, E Og McGarry (0-1).

Dublin: D Perry; E Moran, D Gray, J Bellew; D Power, C O'Leary, D McBride; C Costello, A Mellett; C Boland, J Flanagan, C Dowling; C O'Sullivan, G Whelan, L Murphy. Subs: J Madden for Mellett, C Boyle for Dowling (48); P Crummey for Whelan, A Jamieson-Murphy for Murphy (54); C Burke for Costello (57); A Considine for Power (62); Enda O'Donnell for Flanagan (67).

Antrim: P McMullan; P Burke, R McCloskey, N O'Connor; M Bradley, E Campbell, C Bohill; J Maskey, D McKernan; P Boyle, J McNaughton, N McKenna; R McMullan, N McManus, C McKernan. Subs: S Walsh for McKernan, D McMullan for C McKernan, E O'Neill for McManus (50); A Bradley for Maskey, S McAuley for R McMullan (56); G Walsh for Bohill, E McAlonan for Boyle, E Og McGarry for Bradley (62); E Trainor for McCloskey (65).

Ref: E Furlong (Wexford).