Laois finish with a flourish to nick a draw on O'Rourke's homecoming 

Meath 2-10 Laois 0-16

There was a carnival atmosphere as the Royal faithful came out in their droves for Meath’s first competitive home match of the Colm O’Rourke era in the O’Byrne Cup at Pairc Tailteann.

The rookie senior county manager made the perfect start with a midweek road win over Carlow, but had to settle for a share of the spoils on this occasion to set up a winner-take-all and a spot clash with Longford in Ashbourne next Wednesday night.

Laois suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Midlanders in their first outing of the campaign and were seeking a marked improvement on that display. They certainly got that after Billy Sheehan made 11 changes from the team that lost by 14 points to Longford.

Meath led by five points, 2-10 to 0-11, after 58 minutes but they failed to add to their tally after that as Laois finished strongly with the final five points to force a draw.

It was substitute Padraig Kirwan who shot the equaliser on 70 minutes and neither side could find a winner in the four added minutes.

The hosts started best with wind advantage and had raced into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead by the 12th minute. Jordan Morris opened the Meath account and then provided the opening which ultimately led to Cillian O’Sullivan finishing to the net on nine minutes.

Morris had a great chance of a second Meath goal a minute later but Laois keeper Scott Osborne made a timely interception as the Kingscourt Stars attacker attempted to sidestep him.

Meath continued to enjoy the majority of possession but their finishing proved erratic at best and by the end of the half had tallied seven wides and dropped four more efforts short.

The switch of full forward Evan O’Carroll out around midfield coincided with a Laois revival and quick-fire points from Eoin Lowry and Mark Barry had them up and running. Successive points from Paul Kingston, Barry and O’Carroll (’45) brought them within the minimum by the half hour mark, 1-3 to 0-5.

O’Carroll converted a long range free and then pointed his side ahead for the first time on 34 minutes. Keith Curtis (free) regained parity for Meath to leave it 1-4 to 0-7 at the end of the half.

O’Carroll and Mark Barry edged Laois in front within 90 seconds of the restart before four successive points had the home side back in front. When Cillian O’Sullivan struck for his second goal on 48 minutes it left Meath 2-9 to 0-10 clear.

It will be a stark statistic for O’Rourke that his side only managed a single point after that as a spirited Laois revival gave them something to work on ahead of the NFL Division Four campaign.

Scorers for Meath: C O’Sullivan (2-2), J Morris (0-3), K Curtis (0-2, 2 frees), D Lenihan (0-2, 1 free), D McGowan (0-1).

Scorers for Laois: E O’Carroll (0-6, 2 ‘45’, 2 frees), M Barry (0-4, 2 frees), E Lowry (0-3, 2 frees), P Kingston (0-1), L Walker (0-1), P Kirwan (0-1).

Meath: H Hogan; Ross Ryan, C Hickey, M Flood; C Quigley, D O’Neill, S McEntee; D McGowan, S Crosby; C O’Sullivan, D Campion, J O’Connor; M Costello, J Morris, K Curtis. Subs: D Keogan for Hickey, D Lenihan for Costello, D Moriarty for Campion (all h-t), R Clarke for O’Neill (45), B Conlon for Quigley (48), C Moriarty for O’Connor (54), A Lynch for Morris (58), S Rafferty for McEntee (68).

Laois: S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Piggott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, B Byrne; D Larkin, J Finn; M Barry, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, C Murphy. Subs: Kevin Swayne for Larkin (34), N Corbet for Murphy, L Walker for Kingston (both 54), S Lacey for Piggott (58), P Kirwan for O’Flynn (61), C Doyle for Finn, D Kavanagh for O’Sullivan (both 63), K Lillis for Timmons (73).

Referee: Seamus Farrelly (Dublin)