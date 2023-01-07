Fossa and Cliffords see off Castletown and march on to Croke Park 

All-Ireland Club JFC semi-final: Fossa (Kerry) 3-14 Castletown (Meath) 0-11

Fossa had little difficulty in sealing their All-Ireland junior final place in a windswept Laois Hire O’Moore Park this afternoon.

Leading by seven points at the break, they didn’t relent facing into the wind and led Castletown by 13 points as early as the 43rd minute.

Eoin Talbot’s goal just over two minutes into the second half sent Adrian Sheehan’s team on their way to next weekend’s final when they will face Stewartstown Harps. Combining in a one-two move with David Clifford, his low finish was the third time Castletown goalkeeper Jonathan Ginnitty was beaten.

Between them, the Clifford brothers David and Paudie scored nine points, the former posting six from play, although he spurned a couple of goal opportunities. Paudie was in dazzling form, blocking shots at one end and delivering oodles of ball to his inside forwards.

Fossa had a hefty breeze at their backs in the first half but would have been expected to be ahead going into the break notwithstanding the conditions.

They went about their business diligently in the opening eight minutes, going four points to no score ahead. David Clifford picked off a couple from play and Paudie Clifford’s DNA was on all but one of his team’s scores.

Castletown settled with two Kevin Ross points, one from play, but Fossa’s four-point advantage was restored by the 17th minute as David Clifford obliged with one from play and the other for a free following a foul on his older brother.

The margin was three in the 20th minute when Fossa found the net for the first time. Paudie Clifford did so well to find Emmett O’Shea and he hoisted a hand-pass to the edge of the square where Cian O’Shea gladly palmed the ball home.

Twice in a matter of seconds Fossa spurned goal chances, the latter of them from Emmett O’Shea, but the corner forward made no mistake when an opening presented itself in the 27th minute as Paudie Clifford squared a hand-pass for him to touch to the net.

Castletown were keeping Fossa honest, though, and saw out the half with a couple of scores to trail by 0-6 to 2-7.

Scorers for Fossa: D. Clifford (0-7, 1 free); E. O’Shea (1-1, 0-1 free); P. Clifford (0-2, 1 45); C. O’Shea, E. Talbot (1-0 each); D. Rennie, H. Buckley, D. O’Keeffe, T. O’Shea (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castletown: K. Ross (0-6, 4 frees, 1 mark); R. McConnell (1 free), S. Doherty (0-2 each); K. Price (0-1).

FOSSA: S. O’Sullivan; B. Myers, F. Coffey, K. McCarthy; R. Doyle, D. O’Connell, D. O’Keeffe; E. Talbot, P. Sheehan; P. Clifford (c), C. O’Shea, M. Rennie; H. Buckley, D. Clifford, E. O’Shea. Subs for Fossa: R. Colleran for R. Doyle (h-t); A. Wharton for P. Sheehan (48); T. O’Shea for E. O’Shea (50); C. Doyle for K. McCarthy (56); M. Dennehy for M. Rennie (60).

Black card: H. Buckley (53).

CASTLETOWN: J. Ginnitty (j-c); N. Smyth, E. Hoey, A. Matthews; K. Price, S. Hoey (j-c), E. Reid; R. McConnell, K. Smyth; S. Doherty, G. Farrelly, D. Ginnitty; K. Ross, D. Finney, D. Cribbin. Subs for Castletown: K. Markey for N. Smyth (inj 36); R. Hoey for E. Reid (41); M. Kelly for D. Ginnitty (47); C. Farrelly for G. Farrelly (60+1); C. Price for S. Hoey (60+2).

Red card: D. Cribbin (straight, 55).

Referee: N. McKenna (Monaghan)