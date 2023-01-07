O'Connor makes six changes to Kerry team for Clare clash 

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has made six changes to his team for Sunday's McGrath Cup clash with Clare.
Fresh from seeing Cork rifle five goals past an experimental line-up at Pairc Ui Rinn on Wednesday night, the Kerry manager has shuffled his pack but kept the same 29-man panel for Sunday's Round 2 meeting with the Banner at Austin Stack Park (2pm).
While there were three debutants in the Kingdom line-up for the midweek clash with Cork, the 22-point hammering, on a scoreline of 5-11 to 0-14, was a stinging one for the All Ireland champions.
Mike Breen, Tom O'Sullivan, Dara Moynihan, Jack Barry, Micheal Burns and Eddie Horan are the six brought into the starting line-up with Jack O'Shea, Barry O'Sullivan, Darragh Roche, Ruairi Murphy, Cian Gammell and Barry Mahony making way.
Elsewhere, David Power has named a strong line-up for Tipperary's first outing of the McGrath Cup when they meet Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday (1.30pm). Forward Conor Sweeney captains the side with Steven O'Brien at full forward.
S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; M Breen, T Morley, J McCarthy; D O'Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, M Burns, A Spillane; T Brosnan, E Horan, K Spillane.
M O'Reilly; J Harney, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, L Boland; P Feehan, J Kennedy; C Cadell, M O'Shea, C Kennedy; C Sweeney, S O'Brien, S O'Conor.