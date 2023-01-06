GAA previews: Cliffords closing on return to Croke Park

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals: Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), St Loman’s Mullingar 1.30pm (B. Cawley, Kildare).

Galbally were mightily impressive coming through the longer than expected Ulster championship. They have savvy management in former Derry manager Paddy Crozier and current Tyrone coach Joe McMahon and Dunmore know they are up against it.

Verdict: Galbally Pearses.

St Mogue’s, Fethard (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm (J. Molloy, Galway).

With Paul Murphy available again, Rathmore present themselves as a really formidable outfit coming into the All-Ireland phase. As Chrissy Spiers and Shane Ryan continue to illustrate their marksmanship, they are rightful favourites to claim a seventh title for Kerry and the biggest threat to them is complacency. St Mogue’s saw off a fancied Dunshaughlin side in their Leinster final but this is one shock they are unlikely to pull off.

Verdict: Rathmore.

All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals: Castletown (Meath) v Fossa (Kerry), Laois Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (N. McKenna, Monaghan).

Fossa aren’t as fancied as their Kerry brethren Rathmore but that’s not to say they aren’t heavy favourites. Jack O’Connor is right to be concerned about the number of games the Clifford brothers are playing but they are an hour away from a return to Croke Park and won’t be denied.

Verdict: Fossa.

Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park 1pm (J. Hayes, Limerick).

Of all four All-Ireland semi-finals on Saturday, this should be the closest as Clifden looked by far and away the best team in Connacht and they can challenge Stewartstown Harps. At the same time, the Tyrone outfit will be battle-hardened following a testing Ulster run.

Verdict: Stewartstown Harps.

Walsh Cup: Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park 2pm (E. Furlong, Wexford).

Verdict: Dublin.

O’Byrne Cup: Westmeath v Wexford, The Downs 2pm (K. Williamson, Offaly).

Verdict: Westmeath.

Kildare v Louth, St Conleth’s Park 2pm (A. Smith, Meath).

Verdict: Kildare.

Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (S. Farrelly, Dublin).

Verdict: Laois.

Longford v Carlow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (E. O’Connor, Offaly).

Verdict: Longford.

Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Park 2pm (C. McCullough, Louth).

Verdict: Offaly.

Connacht Hurling League final: Roscommon v Galway Development, Bekan 7pm.

Verdict: Galway Development.

Connacht Hurling League Shield final: New York v Leitrim, Bekan 5pm.

Verdict: New York.

All-Ireland Club Camogie junior final: Brídiní Óga (Antrim) v Knockananna (Wicklow), Coralstown-Kinnegad GAA club 2pm (B. Kearney, Kildare).

Verdict: Brídiní Óga.

SUNDAY

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), Croke Park 1.30pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live TG4.

How rare it is that a Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland semi-final is the undercard but few if anyone outside Strand Road expect Kilmacud Crokes to be denied a second successive final appearance. That they can afford to be without Paul Mannion illustrates they are more than just a one-man outfit, as much as Shane Walsh has truly filled the void left by the forward Dublin supporters are excited to see return to the county set-up this year.

Kerins O’Rahillys know they need goals if they are to stand a chance but then Crokes will appreciate that too. Tommy Walsh can expect plenty of company in the likes of Rory O’Carroll at the edge of the square. Jack Savage’s playmaking will need to be sharp to unlock a mean Crokes defence and Barry John Keane will have to live off scraps. There are just too many pluses in the Crokes ledger.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Moycullen (Galway) v Glen (Derry), Croke Park 3.30pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live TG4.

Just like the opener, there will be plenty of inter-county talent on show here as the likes of Sean Kelly and Conor Glass renew acquaintances after last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. Kelly will be operating in a more advanced role here, one more favourable to his natural game, and thus should see much more of Glass, who was a stellar force for Glen in claiming their first Ulster title.

Seeing off the All-Ireland champions Kilcoo as they did, Watty Grahams will feel 10 foot tall but the Christmas break will have at least brought them back to terra firma. Moycullen are a totally different prospect and have fine shooters in players like Peter Cooke and Paul Kelly. At the same time, Glass is backed by fellow countymen in Ethan Doherty and Emmett Bradley and in that middle third they have the edge.

Verdict: Glen.

Munster Senior Hurling League: Tipperary v Clare, McDonagh Park, Nenagh, 1.30pm (E. Stapleton, Limerick).

Verdict: Tipperary.

McGrath Cup: Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park 2pm (J. O’Regan, Cork).

Verdict: Kerry.

Waterford v Tipperary, Gold Coast, Dungarvan 1.30pm (T. McGrath, Limerick).

Verdict: Tipperary.

Walsh Cup: Galway v Westmeath, Ballinasloe 2pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly).

Verdict: Galway.

Laois v Wexford, St Fintan’s, Mountrath 2pm (A. Kinahan, Offaly).

Verdict: Wexford.

Kilkenny v Offaly, John Locke’s, Callan 2pm (C. Daly, Kildare).

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Kehoe Cup: Meath v Down, Boardsmill 2pm (M. Redmond, Kildare).

Verdict: Meath.

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (C. Flynn, Meath).

Verdict: Carlow.

McKenna Cup: Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler 1.30pm (M. Farrelly, Cavan).

Verdict: Draw.

Fermanagh v Derry, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney 1.30pm (C. Curran).

Verdict: Derry.

Antrim v Cavan, Kelly Park, Portglenone 1.30pm (K. Faloon, Armagh).

Verdict: Cavan.