Gianluca Vialli remembered fondly the world over, particularly in Finglas

A staple of Niall Crossan’s week was Saturday mornings, Channel 4 and Football Italia. It was foreign and thrilling and mystical. One of his weekend champions was Gianluca Vialli. Two decades later, the Italian legend would walk through the doors at his local club Erin’s Isle as their new coach.

The former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker died on Friday at the age of 58 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered fondly across the world but particularly in Finglas. In 2018, Vialli was in Ireland to take part in AIB's The Toughest Rivalry series along with Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp took charge of Castlehaven, Vialli went to Erin’s Isle as the prepared for a rematch of the memorable 1998 All-Ireland Club semi-final. Crossan scored the contentious goal that ultimately proved crucial in that clash and was still playing 20 years on when Vialli arrived. Soon the superstar was looking at them in awe.

“From the moment he arrived he was overcome with the amateur side,” Crossan recalls. “The work that goes in behind the scenes. He was used to a professional background. He did a bit of research before he came as well and even tried to put his own stamp on a game he was still learning about.”

For the club, it proved a joyous experience. Paul Campbell was chairman then and is vice-chairman now. He was also part of that ‘98 squad and the chance to reminisce on their run to the All-Ireland decider was a welcomed one. 500 club members made the trip to Cork for the weekend.

With hotels hard to secure in Skibbereen, Castlehaven graciously offered the community centre and local field. There they pitched tents and camped out. An U15 team came along and played a challenge on the Saturday afternoon: “One of the best matches I’ve seen in years,” Campbell recalls now.

That night it poured rain. Campbell looked around on Sunday morning at hundreds of people crammed into the community centre with sodden sleeping bags and broad smiles, a singsong and guitars keeping spirits high.

Front and centre for it all was Vialli.

ITALIAN JOB: Niall Crossan and Gianluca Vialli.

“It was great to get that good press, coming from the northside of Dublin and considering a lot of the stuff we usually get. All the negativity when there is so much positive stuff going on here as well.

“When he came we weren’t aware he was ill for the first visit but there was one or two rumours. He was well minded. You wouldn’t know he was ill because of his energy levels. Anyone who wanted to talk to him, he was there. Signing autographs, posing for photos. He was really good. We’d a few things at the club and long filming days. He gave everyone his time and was so engaged.”

Redknapp's Castlehaven triumphed in the end 1-16 to 0-12. As Crossan recalls it now, what stands out is the journey rather than the destination.

“It was a magic weekend. Vialli travelled down on the bus with us. We stopped in Fermoy for food and stopped in a local club for training. There was no airs and graces with him, he was with us for it all.

“From the first time we met him, he wanted to know every detail of how we play this game and how to win. That was a big one. We really wanted to win. Unfortunately, we didn’t but he gave it a good shot.”