Pain is on the cards when dad's the boss

Eddie Brennan has never been shy to share his opinions on Twitter but he was in overdrive during the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny. Brennan’s insights ranged from Eoin Murphy’s brilliance, to Kilkenny’s resilience, to the psychological test Cork had passed, before his closing tweet focussed on the man-of-the-match.

“I can just picture Shane Kingston sitting in behind the wheel of the car tonight,” wrote Brennan. “And as the father sits in, he hands him the MOTM award. ‘Put on the belt there and hold that Da like a good man.’”

The dynamic is always bound to be strange with a father-son/manager-player relationship at an elite level. Nobody knew what it was really like until both Kingstons gave their insights recently into the relationship at that level.

“I don’t think from my perspective there was much benefit, to be honest,” Shane said of being the manager’s son. “He treated me the same as everybody else. It’s a bit more awkward when you go home and I’m after being whipped off or not starting. There’s a bit of tension at home but we try and keep it separate as much as we can.

“When he was involved, he was always looking to do what was best for the group, whether that was to drop me, drop someone else, take me off, take someone else off. At the end of the day, what the management thought was the best thing to get us over the line is what they felt at the time. So I wouldn’t be too upset over it.”

Fairness was always a defining theme of Kingston’s two terms in charge of Cork but managing a team with his son was still never easy. There were a number of reasons for Kingston leaving the job in 2017 after leading Cork to a brilliant Munster title, but his son was one of them.

Back then, Kingston was more comfortable to let Shane off on his own, free of any potential burden a son may have felt with his father as manager of such a high-profile team.

“It was only one of the reasons I didn’t go back in 2018, but I wanted to give Shane his space, let him establish himself without me being around,” says Kieran now. “Shane was still only 18-19. He was still learning the game. The second time around, he was more established on the team so it was hurting me because he didn’t get too many breaks from me.

“Having said that, he knew the terms of engagement when I went back a second time. I made it very clear to him that any 50-50, or even 60-40 call, he wouldn’t be getting it. That was the pressure I put on him and he was happy to take that on and to try and deliver on the back of that pressure.

“Looking back now, there is no doubt that I was harder on Shane than I should have been. It was more awkward for Shane than it was for me. There is always going to be a certain amount of it (tension) brought home but in fairness to Shane, he never brought it home. We never discussed it. The rest of the family also knew where the line was.”

The numbers do show that Shane often got a rough deal. Apart from the Antrim qualifier in 2022, where he was taken off after 27 minutes, Kingston scored in every game over the last three years, which amounted to 6-27. Kingston was top scorer from play in the 2021 championship, accumulating 4-9 from play in five games.

Despite rarely playing a full 70 minutes over the last three seasons, Kingston was Cork’s top scorer from play by a distance. Green flags do top up his numbers but Kingston still scored more from play than Seamus Harnedy (0-39), Patrick Horgan (1-28) and Robbie O’Flynn (0-29). In the last three seasons, Kingston scored 11 of Cork’s 18 championship goals.

Despite being an All-Star nominee in 2020 and 2021, Kingston was still on and off the team throughout 2022. Dropped for the league final, Kingston’s introduction was pivotal to Cork’s second-half turnaround; from just four possessions, he scored 0-3 and was fouled for a converted free.

Kingston was always productive in possession – the problem too often was that he just wasn’t on the ball enough. He was dropped again for the championship match against Waterford but his introduction on 28 minutes had another huge effect; he only scored one point but he had the assist for Alan Connolly’s goal while he was also fouled for a converted free.

Kingston started and finished both games against Tipperary and Galway, scoring 1-5 from play, but he was hauled off early against Antrim in between. No mercy.

The father/son-manager/player dynamic is a difficult equation to balance, especially at inter-county level where the focus is a lot more acute, where the opprobrium is inevitably a lot more personal.

When Aaron Kernan first joined the Armagh panel in the mid-2000s, he was firstly trying to follow in the footsteps of a famous father. Joe Kernan was one of the best footballers Armagh ever produced but his status was elevated when he managed them to their first senior All-Ireland in 2002.

“With Crossmaglen, I never felt any pressure being Joe’s son,” said Aaron. “But I did with Armagh. We had just won the All-Ireland and everybody was giving their opinion on who should be on the panel.

“As somebody new and trying to break through, that was always in the back of my mind. It’s not that I had personal doubts. I always felt I was good enough but I still really felt that I needed to prove myself, to get people off my back, and earn my own respect.”

The scrutiny was as much to do with having his father as manager, than just being the son of a former great player.

“I was proud of everything my father did as a player and manager but if Joe wasn’t the manager at the time, I probably wouldn’t have had those thoughts in my head,” Kernan said. “I was always my own man. I always wanted to prove myself. And I was excited by that challenge.”

Most elite and ambitious sons of managers are but the price, and the collateral damage, is often excessively high for both parties. After Andy McEntee stepped down as Meath manager over the summer, his son Shane couldn’t hold his counsel any longer about the online abuse his father had been subjected to. He felt he finally had a licence to speak out when his father was still getting abuse after he had walked away.

“I’ve always separated my Dad from being the manager,” Shane McEntee said to Colm Keys in the Irish Independent. “I think we were really good at that, to be honest. But I don’t have to do that any more. Opinions are opinions but personal attacks are never justified.

“I chose to ignore it for long enough because my job as a player was to focus on playing and not add anything more to this which was a unique dynamic. But it wasn’t a manager/player dynamic any more – it was just my Dad. Why does he have to put up with that?”

Andy McEntee’s other son David was also on the Meath squad under him. It’s not common, but Colm Collins also managed his two sons – Seán and Podge – with the Clare footballers in 2022.

During his time in charge of Kilkenny, Brian Cody’s sons, Donncha and Diarmuid, were part of All-Ireland winning squads. Donncha played in the 2006 championship but he was dropped for the All-Ireland quarter-final and never really featured again with Kilkenny afterwards.

Mark Harte was part of Tyrone teams managed by his father Mickey in the past. Back in 2005, a section of Tyrone supporters booed Mark when he was taken off by his father in a league game against Mayo.

It has never been easy to have a son involved. In 1953, Paudie Sheehy was the Kerry captain and their top scorer; his father, Johnjo, was a selector. At the selection meeting before the All-Ireland final, Johnjo excused himself from the room when they reached Paudie’s position; by the time he returned his son had been dropped.

Hard and all as it is, a father dropping his son is often the least complicated way of handling such a tricky relationship.