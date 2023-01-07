GAA talking points: Breaking into the closed club shop 

Can the breakthrough teams keep breaking through new frontiers?

After Moycullen were crowned Connacht champions back in mid-December, Paul Kelly was interviewed by MacDara MacDonnacha for his man-of-the-match award. Moycullen had just won a first provincial title but Kelly said that they had their sights set far higher as soon as they won the Galway title. Their aim was to win an All-Ireland.

That may have seemed overly ambitious for a side that had never even played in the provincial championship, as there was no Connacht or All-Ireland club championship in 2020-21. But Moycullen were certainly entitled to think that way, especially since they have become the modern force in Galway so soon after Corofin had been the standard in the country.

Moycullen are on a roll now but they’re not the only ones around the provinces this season. The nature of the club championships, particularly with so many strong clubs, will always ensure periods of dominance and empire building. Yet there were stages during the last decade when some of the provincial club championships looked like a closed shop, especially in Connacht and Munster.

Corofin had Connacht in a headlock, while Munster was being ruled by a duopoly. Between 2010 and 2019, Dr Crokes and Nemo Rangers shared eight of the ten titles on offer. That number could very easily have been nine out of ten as Nemo lost the 2015 final to Clonmel Commercials with the last kick. The other title in the decade was won by Austin Stacks, another club giant with a history of success in the Munster championship.

After that 2015 defeat, Nemo returned with a vengeance to win two of the next four provincial titles and restore the old order. The big guns continued to maintain a firm grip of the province in 2021 when St Finbarr’s returned to the top table, defeating Stacks in the final, to secure a fifth Munster crown.

Kerins O’Rahillys are champions now for the first time but it has been a year of breakthroughs, with three first-time provincial champions – O’Rahillys, Moycullen and Watty Grahams Glen. That is only the second time that has happened in the last 25 years.

The only other occasion was a unique season in 2003 where there were four new provincial champions – An Ghaeltacht (Kerry), St Brigid’s (Dublin), The Loup (Derry) and Caltra (Galway). That win for Caltra still resonates loudly in the club championship arena, not just because they turned their one and only Galway senior title into absolute gold, but because – prior to last February, when Kilcoo became champions – Caltra were effectively the last small rural club to win an All-Ireland. Corofin is a rural area but they have long been regarded as a dominant club powerhouse.

Kerins O’Rahillys, Glen and Moycullen are located in urban areas. Moycullen may have a population of less than 2000, but it’s a thriving town very close to Galway city. Glen draw their players from the thriving town of Maghera and its surrounding townlands. And Kilmacud are one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Whatever happens from now on, it’s been a unique year for breakthrough champions. Kilmacud have already won an All-Ireland and are favourites for this title. But the next pressing question is can there be breakthrough All-Ireland champions this year?

Can Crokes get back?

In the aftermath of last year’s harrowing All-Ireland final defeat to Kilcoo, Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan told the media about the mood inside their dressingroom. The place was shot through with disappointment and devastation but Brennan spoke of how he had already tried to shift the players focus to the next challenge.

“It’s gut-wrenching and the lads are in tears,” he said. “But I just said to them, and it’s not a lie that part of me is over here on the floor that we’ve just lost the All-Ireland, but the Dublin championship is literally on the horizon. And we are really excited about seeing if we can go back-to-back in Dublin.

“That’s not something I said to the lads just to pick them up, that’s the truth. So while today was important, ultimately it is about the next two, three, four, five years for the club to try stay at the top table. It doesn’t mean we’ll be back in All-Irelands every year but it’s important we stay there. So our focus will switch after a couple of weeks straight back to Dublin and see if we can go back-to-back.”

That achievement had only been done once before in the club but Kilmacud did it again before doing something the club had never managed before – winning back-to-back Leinster titles. Along with St Vincent’s in 2013-’14, Crokes are the only other club to have managed that feat in the province over the last 25 years.

Now that they have negotiated their way past all those barriers in Dublin and Leinster, Kilmacud are on the cusp of going back to the only place they wanted to be after last year’s All-Ireland final defeat – another All-Ireland final.

In the history of the club championship, only three clubs have managed to return to a club final straight after losing a final – Clann na nGael (Roscommon), Nemo Rangers and Kilcoo. The Down champions returned to the final two years after losing the 2020 final but there was no championship in 2021.

Nemo and Kilcoo managed to make up for the disappointment but Clann na nGael will always be regarded as one of the most heart-breaking storylines of the club championship, having lost four successive finals between 1987-’90. To shovel even more salt into the wound, the Roscommon club also lost the 1983 final to Portlaoise.

Clann na nGael lost those other finals to St Finbarr’s, Nemo, Baltinglass and Burren. In some of those All-Ireland semi-final victories, they beat previous All-Ireland winners in Portlaoise and Burren but they could never get it done in the final.

Nemo were staring down a similar type barrel during the 2003 All-Ireland final when they were on the verge of losing a third All-Ireland final in a row. After losing a couple of key players to injury against a rampant Crossmolina team, Nemo delivered a brilliant second half performance to win by two points. Of their seven All-Irelands, that Nemo’s greatest victory.

If Kilmacud can win this All-Ireland, they will feel the same. But they have got to get there first.

Moycullen looking to break new ground

In the history of the All-Ireland club championships, Mount Leinster Rangers’ epic journey to the 2014 All-Ireland club hurling final will always stand as a monument to resilience, fortitude and excellence. Becoming the first club from Carlow to reach an All-Ireland club senior hurling final was epic in itself but the achievement was all the more unique and exemplary again considering where they came from.

Only two years earlier, MLR had won the All-Ireland Intermediate title, beating Armagh’s Middletown Na Fianna in the final. A year later, Clara from Kilkenny won the All-Ireland title before profiting from that momentum by securing the Kilkenny senior title the following October. Yet they were beaten in the Leinster quarter-final by Oulart-the-Ballagh, who in turn were taken out in the provincial final by MLR.

In the history of the All-Ireland club championships, MLR are the only club to go from winning an All-Ireland Intermediate to reaching a senior final. A handful of clubs have reached an All-Ireland senior final, as well as an Intermediate decider, with St Gall’s managing it in both codes, in the same season; five weeks after losing the 2010 All-Ireland hurling Intermediate final to St Lachtains, St Gall’s won the All-Ireland senior football title. In 2015, another Belfast club, O’Donovan Rossa, won the All-Ireland Intermediate hurling title, 26 years after losing the senior final to Buffers Alley.

In the near two-decade history of the club Intermediate and Junior championships, six clubs have managed to return to an All-Ireland football final, in either the same, or both grades; Ardfert, Cookstown Fr Rock’s, Finuge, Carbery Rangers, Rock St Patrick’s and John Mitchel’s. Today, Stewartstown Harps are also trying to get back to the All-Ireland Junior final 18 years after losing the 2005 decider.

In hurling, eight clubs have managed that feat of returning to the same, or another stage, at Junior or Intermediate; Ballinhassig, Fr O’Neill’s, Charleville, Mooncoin, Conahy Shamrocks, St Patrick’s Ballyragget, Bennetsbridge, Carrickshock and Ballygiblin.

Ardfert, though, stand apart because they are the only club to have appeared on the All-Ireland stage at two levels on three occasions; they won the Intermediate championship in 2007, just 12 months after they’d won the Junior title; Ardfert also returned to win the 2015 All-Ireland Intermediate title.

Carbery Rangers are also deserving of special mention for how they recovered from losing an All-Ireland Junior final in 2003 to winning the All-Ireland Intermediate crown a year later. The achievement was all the more unique again considering they didn’t even win the Cork championship that year – Rangers were nominated to represent Cork in Munster after losing the county final to Nemo Rangers.

Ballygiblin have already done what no club has managed before by reaching successive finals in the same competition as they have returned to next weekend’s All-Ireland Junior hurling final just 11 months after losing the 2022 decider to Mooncoin.

A decade on from when MLR broke new ground in hurling, Moycullen now have the chance to become the first club to reach an All-Ireland senior football final after winning a title in another grade – the Galway club were All-Ireland Intermediate champions in 2008.