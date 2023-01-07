Regrets, Kerins O’Rahillys have had a few. But not this season

During the Christmas of 2021, the Kerins O’Rahillys management and players came together at Pat Healy Park.

Sat in an otherwise empty clubhouse, they thrashed out their 2021 season. It was a season that saw Strand Road reach the Division 1 county league final and county championship decider.

Neither went as they would have liked. And so, there was no silverware or breakthrough win to warmly reflect upon at this end-of-year review. A season of progress and consistency was at risk of being buried beneath a pair of big-day setbacks.

The county final defeat to neighbours and rivals Austin Stacks was still particularly raw during the Christmas debrief, and not just because the result was but a couple of weeks old. There was an undeniable realisation that this group might not get a better opportunity to bridge the gap to the club’s most recent Bishop Moynihan success in 2002.

William Harmon oversaw the meeting. He had already decided to continue as manager. His next job was to keep the panel together, to not allow even the tiniest fracture.

The clubhouse conversation among the players began to spill from 2021 into 2022. They vowed not to sign off as nearly men. They vowed to use the 0-13 to 0-10 defeat to Stacks and 2-16 to 1-2 mauling by Dingle as drivers for the season ahead. Those defeats would not define them, they would shape them.

There was no 2022 Christmas debrief. Harmon and his charges were too busy preparing for Sunday’s All-Ireland club semi-final. Irrespective of how they fare against the much-fancied Kilmacud Crokes, they are nearly men no more.

“All those experiences in 2021, the county final defeat to our neighbours and the heavy loss to Dingle in the league decider, if we didn’t go through those experiences would we be here today?” asks Harmon. His tone leaves you in no doubt as to the answer.

“Those experiences were tough to take at the time. But what was important was that we stuck together as a group. Those experiences acted as a driver for the group to say, let’s not leave it at that, we’ve come a long way, and let’s use them as motivation to drive on for the year ahead.

“It was huge losing to your local rivals in the county final. But I just have to compliment the group on how they stuck together. That experience has really helped us. It is one of the main reasons we are here today.”

Back to the 2021 debrief at Pat Healy Park. Once the season just gone had been forensically parsed through and promises made for the season upcoming, it was time to put down some tangible goals.

Even at that early juncture, Rahillys knew that Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey were heading to Dubai in late July and so wouldn’t be around the place for the county championship.

Contrary to what has been written and said in some quarters in recent weeks, there was no throwing of every egg into the club championship basket and to hell with the Bishop Moynihan Cup. It wasn’t like that at all. Sure, they wouldn’t have flown back Coffey and Savage for separate county championship group games if it was a competition they didn’t give a damn about.

There was, as Harmon puts it, a “special emphasis” placed on the club championship. The group - and club - were ravenous for silverware and had to be realistic about where they were most likely to get it.

For the club championship, they’d have Savage and Coffey at their disposal for every game and wouldn’t have to deal with East Kerry. For the county championship, that scenario would be ominously reversed.

“That meeting was important as the chat helped us to reset for 2022. We didn’t win any silverware in 2021, but we were in two major finals, so we said okay, there was more in us. That meeting set the tone for where we are today.”

Club championship silverware was duly secured, with the all-divisional county final parachuting Strand Road into the provincial race.

Go back to the difficult experiences endured in 2021 and lessons consequently learned. David Moran hobbled out of the county final after seven minutes. Rahillys lost. Twelve months later, David Moran was sent off 22 minutes into the Munster semi-final. Rahillys won.

Harmon’s charges haven’t set the place alight en route to a first All-Ireland club semi-final appearance. What they have done is consistently hold their composure at the end of tight squeezes.

The Kerry club semi-final against Spa required extra-time, while the subsequent victories over Templenoe, Éire Óg Ennis, and Newcastle West each had one-point winning margins.

“Winning the club championship was very important for us as it had been 12 years since the club won senior championship silverware. The journey that has come on since has been unbelievable. Just being involved in the All-Ireland series is a huge thing for the club. It has brought a great excitement to the area.”

That excitement must be slightly tempered by what awaits them at GAA HQ. Not alone must they curb Shane Walsh, they must curb a Crokes team that crushed the last two opponents they stood opposite at GAA HQ before Christmas.

“All we can control is that we play well and to the best of our ability, and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Whenever Kerins O’Rahillys come to chew over their 2022 season, there’ll be far less to regret about than was the case during the Christmas of 2021.