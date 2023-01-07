The perfect storm: Galway football on the rise once again

One can come thanks to a stroke of luck. Two indicates talent. Three? That is no coincidence or flash in the pan. Three is a shining beacon.

Champions Kerry boast three clubs in semi-final action this weekend across senior, intermediate and junior. Nationally that is taken as typical and telling of the perpetual football county. Galway, who they bested in the All-Ireland decider, also have three representatives across the grades: Moycullen at senior, Dunmore MacHales in the intermediate and Clifden at junior. Is it by accident or design? Well, take a look. Trace the footsteps.

The trajectory is only pointed one way. The county minors are All-Ireland champions. It was the fourth time in seven years they reached the showpiece. NUI Galway are Sigerson Cup champions. Their seniors are Connacht champions. It all feeds the beast. Success breeds success.

“There just generally seems to be a really good buzz,” says Clifden stalwart Mike Conroy. He has been involved in the club across various roles for nigh 40 years.

“The county is on a high. All three Galway teams beat Mayo teams this year. The cooperation factor is absolutely huge. Even on the West Board, previously you had personalities and not as much cooperation. It could be difficult to get things done. It seems easier now. Everyone is willing to work together.”

Outsiders and dreamers still cling to some vital collective style that Galway must tap into and honour in order to thrive. Every glimmer of potential inevitably leads down a path referencing their storied past. It is obvious why such myth-making endures. The idea is irresistible. Strength stems from this culture, a calling.

It is their inheritance. As journalist and de-facto Galway historian Jim Carney has repeatedly stressed, it is also a nonsense.

In reality, throughout every golden age great defenders defined their teams. The great 1964-66 three-in-a-row outfit scored a single goal across three finals. It was not a canonised illusion that proved the recipe for success. The ingredients then are the same as they are now.

That decade produced a room’s worth of silverware. The yield was extensive. A league title, an All-Ireland minor, U21 and junior. St Jarlath’s won four Hogan Cups. Tuam CBS won a B championship. NUIG won three Sigerson Cups. Dunmore MacHales won five county titles and there were crossovers and collaboration at every level.

In a precious club history penned in the early 1980s, Michael Lydon recalled a game from the 1961-62 campaign when the entire Dunmore team on the pitch had also represented Galway at some grade. Clubmen John and Pat Donnellan, Seamus Laydon, Eamonn Slattery, John and Tommy Keenan and Bosco McDermott all collected Celtic Crosses.

It all came together. A rising tide lifted all boats because sailors prioritised the fleet. Constructing similar pillars is an ongoing process. A prerequisite is that the base be broad. For all the chronicles of the St Jarlath’s influence on the class of 1998 and 2001, that side’s power sprang from its scope. Two years after a Gaeltacht team won a county title for the first time ever, west Galway stalwarts like Kevin Walsh, Paul Clancy, Gary Fahey, Richie Fahey, Seán Óg De Paor and Seán Ó Domhnaill lifted Sam Maguire.

The academy under coaching and games manager Dennis Carr is now regionalised. At grades like U14 as many as 250 players will tog out in all four corners. The same academy system is also utilised to develop coaches. Current minor All-Ireland winning boss Alan Glynn previously progressed from the U14s to U15s to U16s. Well thought of coaches like Maurice Sheridan and Paddy Moran, both involved in Moycullen’s backroom team this weekend, are also over NUI Galway’s Sigerson side and Galway’s U20s.

When Dunmore MacHales clubman Denis Fallon first got involved in their intermediate’s management ticket five years ago, they hadn’t won a quarter-final in ten years. Gradually it built with thanks to the modern kingpins as a coach from Corofin came on board.

“Gary Delaney won an All-Ireland club title with Corofin,” the selector explains. “We imported some of that senior experience because we’d been intermediate for so long. He came on as manager in 2021 and we lost out to Leitir Moir. It kept progressing and this year we got over Kilconly in the final.”

Less than five years ago the tribe’s boardroom found itself in turmoil as debt and discontent threatened to engulf the county. Paul Bellew’s ascension to the chairperson role heralded a transformation. Long-term debt was brought under control and the club championship took a significant step forward in every sense. Streaming was at an all-time high, the number of cases before the CCC in relation to clashes between hurling and football fixtures was at an all-time low with zero disputes manifesting in 2022.

Where the head goes the body will follow. Club rivalries used to produce pointless and petty obstacles. In recent weeks Clifden trained 45 minutes away under lights in Oughterard to facilitate a sizeable city-based cohort. In a rugby-dominated town, the community school reintroduced Gaelic football a number of years ago and that did wonders. Local schoolteacher Ray Hogan is senior manager.

“The current chairman JJ Mannion had that as a goal for a long time,” says Conroy. “To get football back in the school. People like that did trojan work. It takes a village. It was difficult to get it going, it really was. These things take cooperation, but the bottom line is that you need youth coming. We have that now.”

Goodwill is infectious. Neighbours like Kilannin have erected signs in support of Clifden and Moycullen. As the bandwagon picks up speed, onlookers are keen to hop on. Clifden’s Woodfield Hotel was eager to help in any way they could and elected to sponsor a post-match meal for the team. They all want to play a part.

And all the strands knit together. Take Galway captain Sean Kelly. He came through the West academy, first togging out as an U14 in Ros A Mhíl. He now works with the same coaches in NUIG and Moycullen. That strengthens the relationship as they share resources.

Two days before he captained Galway to Connacht success, Kelly was at Clifden Community school coaching in his role as a Games Development Officer.

Even with all the glory, victory is a fickle mistress. Twice in the Galway knock-out stages Moycullen squeezed through by the narrowest of margins. Dunmore’s 15-year wait for senior football ended after they scraped through with a two-point win. A year ago, Clifden were in a relegation play-off.

For them and for the county, it is time to strike.

“We won an intermediate county final in 2004 as well but the All-Ireland didn’t have the prestige and we didn’t take it seriously,” says Fallon.

“I think it wasn’t played until January and we didn’t train after winning the county. Now it is more prominent. It is great to be involved in it. You’d still take a senior county over an All-Ireland intermediate but to be the first team from Dunmore to win a Connacht title is historic. The pride for everyone is magic.

“To even think about the prize on offer, to be in Croke. What that would do for the club... I was only on that field twice. Once in 1998 after Galway won the All-Ireland, I ran on from the Canal End. The time before that was 1985 on a school tour. I remember both days clearly.”

Galway have amassed a powder keg. Time now for someone to strike the match.