Moycullen's Sean Kelly eyeing club final reunion with Shane Walsh

Sean Kelly, Galway's captain, considers the idea of potentially facing Shane Walsh, arguably Galway's best player, in an AIB All-Ireland club final later this month and finds it a tough one to wrap his head around.

Moycullen were ambitious, of course, so Kelly isn't shocked that they've made it this far, to the penultimate stage of the All-Ireland series, but Walsh's mid-season switch to Kilmacud Crokes, and their subsequent golden streak has caught him by surprise.

"No, in fairness it is an interesting one," smiles Kelly. "Hopefully now he has a good game with Crokes and and hopefully we get over the line ourselves and we could have at least one Galway man lifting the cup at the end."

Whatever about Walsh, Kelly can be confident about reaching the decider, even if the odds are stacked against Moycullen with opponents Glen considerable favourites to advance.

That's because since the start of 2022, Kelly has made it to the final of every competition he has entered. He lifted the FBD Connacht League trophy last January, under the roof of the Connacht GAA Air Dome, setting in motion a remarkable year that included appearances in the Sigerson Cup, National League, Connacht and All-Ireland finals. Then, on the club scene, he was successful in both the Galway and Connacht finals with Moycullen, propelling them through to tomorrow's All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

You suggest to him that all the activity makes him a poster boy for potential burnout but he doesn't see it that way.

"I wouldn't call myself a poster boy at all but in fairness it has been a long year," said the University of Galway student. "At the same time, I don't have any complaints about it. I've kept injury free and we're preparing for an All-Ireland club semi-final so it's not a complaint by me. It's a special occasion and some achievement for the club. I'm just enjoying it all at the moment, maybe now in a few months when the body could be feeling it a bit I could have some complaints but at the moment it's all good."

It is the club odyssey that Moycullen might have had back in late 2020 and early 2021 if the pandemic hadn't forced the cancellation of the provincial and All-Ireland championships that season. Plenty of clubs had to deal with similar frustration but it was particularly tough for Moycullen after claiming their maiden title.

After waiting until late October last year to secure a second title, the realisation that they needed to seize the moment in Connacht and beyond was strong.

"We definitely had it in the back of our heads that we wanted to express ourselves in Connacht and hopefully on the All-Ireland stage," said Kelly. "We probably played our best football, attacking-wise, in the first game in Connacht against Westport. I think we only had one or two wides that day. Between the Strokestown and Tourlestrane games, we had good defensive performances those days. We'll be looking to bring it all together and to play our best football now against Glen."

The Ulster champions have a similar backstory, Glen's first and second Derry county titles only coming in the last two seasons.

"They are just a great side and you saw what they did to Kilcoo, who are a great club team as well," said Kelly, a versatile performer for club and county who typically wears number three for Moycullen but plays in the half-forwards. "We know how tough it will be, they are similar enough to us in that they've had a great run of games and are solid defensively. They also look to express themselves as well with good kick-passing into the forward line. All their players look to take you on and look to score, so it will be a tough match."

Win or lose, there may not be much time to mull over things. University of Galway will launch the defence of their Sigerson Cup title next Wednesday, at home to Davy Burke's Maynooth University, and Kelly could be asked to line out.

"I haven't even thought about it, Don Connellan is involved as well, he's manager of Moycullen and involved with the Sigerson too, so we'll see," said Kelly who won the Sigerson last season alongside his brothers Paul and Eoghan. "Club is the most important at the moment for us."