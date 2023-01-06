Mayo veterans Doherty and McLoughlin commit for 2023 

As Mayo await word on Lee Keegan’s availability for the 2023 season, fellow veterans Jason Doherty and Kevin McLoughlin have committed for the forthcoming campaign.

Ahead of a FBD Connacht League semi-final tomorrow week, Doherty, 33, and McLoughlin, 34, are part of Kevin McStay’s set-up, the former having only returned to the squad last year after missing out for two and a half years due to two separate knee injuries.