Mayo veterans Doherty and McLoughlin commit for 2023 

As Mayo await word on Lee Keegan’s availability for the 2023 season, fellow veterans Jason Doherty and Kevin McLoughlin have committed for the forthcoming campaign.
Ahead of a FBD Connacht League semi-final tomorrow week, Doherty, 33, and McLoughlin, 34, are part of Kevin McStay’s set-up, the former having only returned to the squad last year after missing out for two and a half years due to two separate knee injuries.
McLoughlin, who made his senior championship debut in 2009, was mostly used as a substitute last season before beginning the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.
Speaking earlier this week, McStay said that he was “very hopeful” former footballer of the year Keegan would continue his inter-county career into 2023. The Westport man has made 140 senior appearances for Mayo between league and championship. Both McLoughlin and Aidan O’Shea passed the 150 figure in 2021.
O’Shea, who like McLoughlin made his SFC debut against New York in 2009, is also on board for his 15th season.
Mayo’s Division 1 campaign commences against Galway in Castlebar on Saturday, January 28.