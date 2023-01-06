Mayo veterans Doherty and McLoughlin commit for 2023 

Kevin McLoughlin, who made his senior championship debut in 2009, was mostly used as a substitute last season before beginning the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.
Mayo veterans Doherty and McLoughlin commit for 2023 

ANOTHER CRACK: Brian Kennedy of Tyrone in action against Mayo players, left to right, Pádraig O'Hora, Kevin McLoughlin, and Tommy Conroy the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 08:50
John Fogarty

As Mayo await word on Lee Keegan’s availability for the 2023 season, fellow veterans Jason Doherty and Kevin McLoughlin have committed for the forthcoming campaign.

Ahead of a FBD Connacht League semi-final tomorrow week, Doherty, 33, and McLoughlin, 34, are part of Kevin McStay’s set-up, the former having only returned to the squad last year after missing out for two and a half years due to two separate knee injuries.

McLoughlin, who made his senior championship debut in 2009, was mostly used as a substitute last season before beginning the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.

Speaking earlier this week, McStay said that he was “very hopeful” former footballer of the year Keegan would continue his inter-county career into 2023. The Westport man has made 140 senior appearances for Mayo between league and championship. Both McLoughlin and Aidan O’Shea passed the 150 figure in 2021.

O’Shea, who like McLoughlin made his SFC debut against New York in 2009, is also on board for his 15th season.

Mayo’s Division 1 campaign commences against Galway in Castlebar on Saturday, January 28.

More in this section

Borris-Ileigh v Kiladangan - Tipperary County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Restricted role may allow return of the maor foirne in GAA 
Kerry v Cork - Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 No major concern from Rebels as Kingston and Cunningham forced off
Pat Ryan's Cork get up and running with routine win against Kerry  Pat Ryan's Cork get up and running with routine win against Kerry 
Declan Dalton scores a goal 5/1/2023

Pat Ryan's Cork get up and running with routine win against Kerry 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s