Restricted role may allow return of the maor foirne in GAA 

A decision on the return of the maor foirne but on a restricted basis will be made before the end of the month.

The Central Competitions Control Committee and the Standing Playing Rules Committee are mulling over the possibility of the running selector role being revived.

Central Council’s meeting later this month could either be asked to vote on a recommendation or for its own opinion on the matter.

A couple of options are currently being discussed. One would see a designated selector permitted to enter the field of play either once or twice per half during a stoppage in play, while another would allow the assigned mentor to access the playing area providing they have first received permission from the fourth official.

Croke Park has been strongly lobbied by senior inter-county managers to bring back the maor foirne position after being disbanded in 2021. In September, Kerry wrote to GAA HQ outlining why a limited version of it should be permissible and the difficulties presented by not being able to communicate with players.

Although many of the personnel on the playing rules committee has changed since it proposed the maor foirne role be discontinued, chairman David Hassan, former Cork secretary Frank Murphy and Alex McQuillan of Antrim remain in the group. It is believed the body are reluctant to see the position come back so soon after it was repelled following a number of high-profile pitch encroachments.

However, other officials believe more management teams will circumvent the current situation to relay messages to players from the sideline and that it can be controlled. Currently, only medics are permitted to enter the field.

Meanwhile, a trial on kick-outs having to clear a team’s 45-metre line in third level football will not take place later this year.

Central Council last month heard of the playing rules committee’s plans to implement an experiment whereby all restarts must pass the 45m line as a means of increasing contested possession.

The statistically proven decline in the number of kick-outs going beyond the 45m line has prompted the body to look at ways of making the game less possession driven and more exciting. However, it will be put into operation until the 2023-24 freshers league.

The body also want to see what, if any impact prohibiting all frees, marks and sideline kicks from going backwards unless taken within a team’s own 20m line might have. However, the committee has no plans to recommend doing away with the maligned advanced mark it proposed in 2020.