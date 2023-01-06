Andrew McGowan: Early Kilmacud return for Paul Mannion unlikely 

Andrew McGowan has admitted an earlier than anticipated return from injury for Kilmacud Crokes colleague Paul Mannion this weekend is unlikely.

Defender McGowan, on the bench for Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry last year, reckons it would be 'a bit of a stretch' for the three-time All-Star to play any part against Kerins O'Rahillys.

Mannion hasn't featured for Crokes since being taken off in their Dublin quarter-final defeat of Cuala with an ankle injury that subsequently required surgery.

Speaking after the AIB Leinster final defeat of The Downs, boss Robbie Brennan said 'the end of January is the actual prognosis for him being back so it's whether he can get ahead of that'.

McGowan said that, as of this week, Mannion was back running on the pitch but hadn't resumed full training.

"I think it would be a bit of a stretch from where he's at," said McGowan of a potential Mannion appearance at Croke Park.

"The fact that he hasn't actually done anything with us, and he's only just been doing runs and kind of getting strength back in the leg, I think it would be a bit of a stretch to see him on Sunday."

Fortunately for Crokes, they have a player in 2022 Footballer of the Year nominee Shane Walsh who is capable of picking up the slack.

"I've seen players with some of his attributes but not all of them," said McGowan of the Galway All-Star. "He's very quick, left or right foot, no problems."

McGowan pulled Walsh aside in training at one stage and asked him about his uncanny ability to kick frees off the ground from either foot.

"I'd never seen anyone do it, I actually said it to him, 'How on earth did you get so good at doing both of them?'" revealed McGowan. "And he just said, 'How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice!'"

One player who could return for Crokes is McGowan's brother, Ross, who has played in defence for Dublin too. He lined out in last year's AIB All-Ireland club final and last summer's county championship before taking time out to travel.

"We're seeing him back now on the pitch this week," said McGowan. "He'll put his hand up to start - we'll see how that goes."

Andrew himself, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin who last featured in 2019 when he lined out against Tyrone in the Super 8s, could rejoin Dessie Farrell's squad as early as this month if Crokes lose on Sunday. He was recalled by Farrell last year and was an unused sub for Dublin's last three games in the Championship.

"It was kind of out of the blue," acknowledged McGowan of his comeback. "But the only thing that's going on in my head right now is to right the wrong that we did last year."

That wrong, of course, is the AIB All-Ireland club final defeat to Kilcoo that Crokes suffered in February. A late, late Jerome Johnston goal at the end of extra-time stole the win for the Down side that day.

"Looking back on last year, and what we felt we could have done, I feel like it's haunted us for quite a bit," said McGowan. "Obviously you can't think about it all the time but you try to channel it properly into the things that you do."