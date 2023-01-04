Colm O’Rourke’s Royals get winning start

Meath 0-16 Carlow 1-9

COLM O’Rourke’s managerial career with Meath footballers got off to a winning start in this O’Byrne Cup 1st round Group B tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday night, but it was far vintage football from the Royals.

O’Rourke’s first team sheet included seven debutants to this level of football and they were comprehensively outplayed in the opening half by a Carlow team which put together some fine moves and good scores.

While Meath took the honours, Carlow captain and full forward Darragh Foley was the game’s outstanding performer. The No 14 led by example, hitting 1-9 of his side’s total, 1-4 from open play. Carlow’s only other score was a first-half point from play by Palatine’s Conor Crowley.

Half time substitutions helped turn around the game for the visitors with Cillian O’Sullivan two points from play and Keith Curtis also chipped in two white flags while Donal Lenihan also made an impact.

Carlow led 1-5 to 0-3 at halftime, their goal coming from Foley on 23 minutes. But after the break Meath began to wear down the home side, dominating play and picking off their points.

In the end they were well on top but this first outing under Colm O’Rourke was nothing to write home about.

Both sides ran a clatter of second half substitutes as Carlow ran out of steam in the final 15 minutes.

Meath now face Laois next Sunday in Pairc Taileann, Navan and conclude their programme with a home tie against Longford.

Meanwhile, former All Star Ian Burke will play his first match for Galway in over two years when he lines out against Leitrim in the opening round of the FBD League at the Connacht Air Dome in Bekan on Friday night.

Burke last played for Galway when Mayo defeated them by 0-14 to 0-13 in November 2020 in the Connacht final.

Burke was Galway’s first All-Star for 15 years when he was honoured in 2018 but a heavy work schedule impacted on his inter-county career, although he continued to be shine for Corofin.

Burke is among several players who have been involved before and who were recalled to an extended panel before Christmas with Salthill/Knocknacarra’s John Maher and Evan Murphy set to feature against Leitrim along with Mountbellew/Moylough free-taker Barry McHugh.

Five of Galway’s All-Ireland final team - Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney and Rob Finnerty - will start against Leitrim tomorrow.

The Moycullen contingent, along with Dunmore MacHales goalkeeper Connor Gleeson and Shane Walsh, who will be playing for Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, were not considered.

Scorers for Meath: D Moriarty 0-4, M Costello 0-3, 0-1 free, J Scully, D McGowan, K Curtis (0-1 mark). C O’Sullivan 0-2 each, D Lenihan 0-1 free).

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 1-8, 0-5f, 0-1 mark, C Crowley 0-1.

Meath: S Brennan; J O’Hare, B O’Higgins, S Refferty; E Harkin, D Keogan, C Hickey; D McGovern, B Conlon; C Moriarty, D Campion, J Scully; M Costello, D Moriarty, A Lynch. Subs: C O’Sullivan for C Moriarty (h/t); R Clarke for Hickey (h/t); D Lenihan for Lynch (47); K Curtis for Scully (60); M Flood for Rafferty (62); S McEntee for Keoghan (65); C Quigley for Harkin (65); H Hogan for O’Sullivan (70 + 5).

Carlow: C Cunningham; D Curran, M Bambrick, J Dunne; S Clarke, J Morrissey, C Doyle; L Brennan, F Kavanagh; S Clarke, C Moran, E Molloy; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton. Subs: J Moore for S Bambrick (48); S Buggy for Morrissey (51) J Clarke for Molloy (55); P Deering for Hulton (55); P Hynes for S Clarke (58); L Connolly for Doyle (70 + 5).

Referee: D Byrne (Wicklow)

Galway (v Leitrim, FBD League): B Power; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Foley; D McHugh, B Mannion, D Flaherty; J Maher, C McDaid; C Sweeney, M Tierney, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, B McHugh. Subs: T O’Malley, J Kirrane, D Varley, P Conroy, M Barrett, E Murphy, T Culhane, D Caney, B Mannion, N Grainger.